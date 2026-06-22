Gisele Bündchen's Life Changed After Her Divorce: Inside Her Gorgeous Evolution
Talk about moving onwards and upwards! Since parting ways with Tom Brady in 2022, Gisele Bündchen has all but been the poster child for a post-divorce glow-up. Granted, that's not to say there's ever been a time Bündchen hasn't been gorgeous (hello, this is Gisele Bündchen we're talking about). However, she has spoken fairly extensively about everything in her life aligning as she wants it to.
It's been a whirlwind few years for Bündchen since her divorce from Brady. In the time since, she's continued to be one of the most recognizable faces in fashion (there's a reason she's said to be worth $400 million), but she's poured a ton of her time and effort into the things she's most passionate about. Speaking to Vanity Fair in early 2023, she explained, "I want to do things that I believe are an extension of me. Being a model is not really an extension of me ... It's being an actress in a silent movie. I don't want to be a character in anybody else's movie." As for what she was focused on outside of her career, she also told the outlet she was considering starting her own wellness center in Costa Rica, and though at the time of this writing she's yet to announce if that's officially in the works, she certainly has taken some steps towards helping others become the best versions of themselves. For one, she speaks extensively about wellness and her specific journey in the area. She's also released a cookbook, "Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul," and in a March 2026 interview with British Vogue, she even shared that she'd earned her certification as a Pilates instructor.
Well, she's certainly making good on her goal of bringing those wellness dreams to life.
Gisele had a baby and got remarried
Of course, Gisele Bündchen has also had other big life changes since her divorce from Tom Brady. In October 2024, she shared exciting baby news with the world, and in early 2025, she and her Jiu Jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente became parents to a baby boy. In a touching Instagram post that December, she gushed over what it had meant to her to welcome her third child. "Becoming a mother again reshaped everything — my time, my priorities, my heart. I'm grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can't fully hold," she wrote.
As for Bündchen's relationship with Valente, though they've kept things hush-hush for the most part, Page Six reported that they'd married in late 2025, and if that wasn't reason for happiness all on its own, an insider told People that was just one more thing that felt as though it was falling into place for the model. "She's created a life that feels very peaceful. It's a slower, more intentional pace, and it's exactly what she wants," they said of her marriage to Valente.
It's worth noting that despite her life post-divorce shaping up so perfectly, Bündchen has no beef with her famous ex. In fact, she told Vanity Fair of the split, "Sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... As time goes by, we realize that we wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right?" It certainly seems everything has worked out exactly as it was meant to.