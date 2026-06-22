Gisele Bündchen's Life Changed After Her Divorce: Inside Her Gorgeous Evolution

Talk about moving onwards and upwards! Since parting ways with Tom Brady in 2022, Gisele Bündchen has all but been the poster child for a post-divorce glow-up. Granted, that's not to say there's ever been a time Bündchen hasn't been gorgeous (hello, this is Gisele Bündchen we're talking about). However, she has spoken fairly extensively about everything in her life aligning as she wants it to.

It's been a whirlwind few years for Bündchen since her divorce from Brady. In the time since, she's continued to be one of the most recognizable faces in fashion (there's a reason she's said to be worth $400 million), but she's poured a ton of her time and effort into the things she's most passionate about. Speaking to Vanity Fair in early 2023, she explained, "I want to do things that I believe are an extension of me. Being a model is not really an extension of me ... It's being an actress in a silent movie. I don't want to be a character in anybody else's movie." As for what she was focused on outside of her career, she also told the outlet she was considering starting her own wellness center in Costa Rica, and though at the time of this writing she's yet to announce if that's officially in the works, she certainly has taken some steps towards helping others become the best versions of themselves. For one, she speaks extensively about wellness and her specific journey in the area. She's also released a cookbook, "Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul," and in a March 2026 interview with British Vogue, she even shared that she'd earned her certification as a Pilates instructor.

Well, she's certainly making good on her goal of bringing those wellness dreams to life.