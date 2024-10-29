Why Tom Brady Should Have Seen Gisele Bündchen's Baby News Coming

Gisele Bündchen is about to be a mother for the third time — with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Although the couple have yet to make an official statement, People confirmed the news through an anonymous source on October 28. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," they said in a statement. Naturally, news of Bündchen's pregnancy has totally sent social media into hysterics, but it shouldn't surprise Bündchen's ex-husband, NFL star Tom Brady.

In 2009, before Bündchen and Brady divorced (but not because of his football career) the model, who birthed two kids during their marriage, gushed about her desire to have a large family before they wed. While speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Bündchen — not yet a mother — unknowingly spoke her future into existence. "I want to have a big family," she shared at the time. Interestingly, the model also expressed her desire to have a relationship that spanned decades like her parents. "My parents have been together for 36 years, and that is what I want," she continued. "I am in that place. It's all good in that part of my life. It's one part of my life that I'm learning about every day. I've been challenged a lot by it, but it's the most rewarding part."

And while Bündchen, whose marriage to Brady lasted 13 years, has yet to reach that relationship milestone, baby number three means she'll indeed have a large family (especially if she and Valente have more in the future). Unsurprisingly, social media was all too eager to rub this news in Brady's face.