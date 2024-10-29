Why Tom Brady Should Have Seen Gisele Bündchen's Baby News Coming
Gisele Bündchen is about to be a mother for the third time — with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Although the couple have yet to make an official statement, People confirmed the news through an anonymous source on October 28. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," they said in a statement. Naturally, news of Bündchen's pregnancy has totally sent social media into hysterics, but it shouldn't surprise Bündchen's ex-husband, NFL star Tom Brady.
In 2009, before Bündchen and Brady divorced (but not because of his football career) the model, who birthed two kids during their marriage, gushed about her desire to have a large family before they wed. While speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Bündchen — not yet a mother — unknowingly spoke her future into existence. "I want to have a big family," she shared at the time. Interestingly, the model also expressed her desire to have a relationship that spanned decades like her parents. "My parents have been together for 36 years, and that is what I want," she continued. "I am in that place. It's all good in that part of my life. It's one part of my life that I'm learning about every day. I've been challenged a lot by it, but it's the most rewarding part."
And while Bündchen, whose marriage to Brady lasted 13 years, has yet to reach that relationship milestone, baby number three means she'll indeed have a large family (especially if she and Valente have more in the future). Unsurprisingly, social media was all too eager to rub this news in Brady's face.
Social media wonders how Tom Brady is handling Gisele's baby news
Tom Brady, who's transitioned into the role of a sports analyst, was recently all smiles at the October 27 NFL matchup involving the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills. However, social media — which fuels itself on celebrity drama — is convinced that Gisele Bündchen's surprising pregnancy news has turned his smile into a frown. "Tom Brady just fell to his knees at the gas station," commented one fan on Reddit. As of the time of this writing, around 3,500 people have upvoted the comment. A second fan theorized that Bündchen's bun in the oven would prompt Brady to return to the NFL (again). "Tom brady is about to come outta retirement and try to win another super bowl just to feel something," they wrote. Of course, another user expressed their desire to have seen the moment Brady found out. Messy!
Whether Brady actually cares that Bündchen has moved on in such official terms — since a child is, like, more permanent than a divorce decree — remains to be seen. In the meantime, the former NFL star is in a "relationship" all of his own. And while there's been no mention of Brady possibly becoming a father again, reports framed his new romance as something rather steamy. According to People, Brady spent Summer 2024 in the throws of an incredibly romantic situationship with model Brooks Nader, who is almost 20 years his junior. "They've been hooking up this summer, having rendezvous in different cities," shared a source, adding, "It's casual." The insider continued, "She has a very active social calendar and likes to party and Tom is often with the kids and doesn't like the nightlife scene."