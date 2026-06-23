Jack Nicholson's Daughter Lorraine Has Grown Up Stunning: Photos Of Her Gorgeous Evolution
Fans of Jack Nicholson may remember his daughter Lorraine Nicholson walking the red carpet and attending Los Angeles Lakers games with him when she was young, but they may be surprised to see how stunning she became when she grew up. Lorraine and her brother Ray Nicholson's mother is Jack's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Broussard. Broussard is a former model and actor, so it should not be shocking to see that her daughter inherited good genes.
Naturally, being the child of the "Chinatown" star meant that Lorraine had an unconventional childhood. "I never went to summer camp. I never had an after-school activity," Lorraine wrote in an essay for Vanity Fair in March 2024. "From the year I was born, 1990, until I was about 11, I went to the Playboy Mansion, because that's where my friends were," she revealed. This may sound salacious, but Lorraine wasn't exposed to the lewd side of the Mansion. She would rarely stay late and chose to head home instead "because it was boring" for a 10-year-old.
Some of the parties Jack brought his daughter to in her youth did interest her. "I couldn't care less about my dad and his generation of artists. But when I was invited to Will Smith's, I was psyched," she told W Magazine in March 2026. In that piece for W, Lorraine revealed the truth about being Jack's kid while talking about all the parties she had attended over the years. Once she was older, Lorraine started throwing some of her own. "To this day, I'll meet people in their 30s who are like, 'I would come to your house when I was 17,'" she told the publication. Below we've compiled pics of Lorraine from her childhood and teenage years, all the way to her stunning transformation into an adult.
Lorraine Nicholson hit the red carpet with her brother in 2002
When she was only 12 years old, Lorraine Nicholson walked the red carpet for the premiere of "About Schmidt" with her brother, Jack Nicholson's lookalike son, Ray Nicholson. The two kids looked at ease at the high-profile event as they posed for photographers. They both opted for black ensembles for the occasion. Lorraine sported a matching tank top and skirt, while her brother had on a golf shirt and slacks. One snap showed the Nicholson children together while Lorraine flashed a giant smile and a thumb-up. A solo pic captured Jack's daughter giving a serious look as she stared intently into the lens.
She was on-trend at the Oscars in 2006
Both Lorraine Nicholson and Raymond Nicholson accompanied Jack Nicholson to the Academy Awards in March 2006. Her brother opted to keep it understated, yet classy, in an all-black tuxedo combo, while Lorraine stood out next to her family in a light turquoise dress. The sleeveless piece had a scooped neckline and frilled tufts outlining the shoulders. Lorraine had covered up the reddish color of her hair, dyeing it dirty blond, and she wore it loosely tied up with long bangs swept across her face. She also followed the 2000s trend of going heavy with the bronzer, as her ample makeup showed she was starting to grow up.
Lorraine experimented with statement jewelry in 2010
In May 2010, Jack Nicholson brought Lorraine Nicholson along when attending the New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Lorraine was out of her teens by this time and had a more stately look for the event. Her hair was a mix of auburn red and blond streaks, and she wore it tied back in a bun. She chose a sleeveless maroon dress that hugged her frame. To complete the outfit, Lorraine accessorized with a large multi-chain gold necklace adorned with coins. Besides her bright blue eyes, what stood out was how Lorraine's facial features had sharpened over time.
Her fresh-faced beauty look was perfection at Fashion Week in 2011
As she grew older, Lorraine Nicholson continued to attend glitzy events, but without being chaperoned by her father. She went to a Mercedes Benz-Fashion Week show in February 2011 and looked stunning while being photographed backstage. Nicholson wore a black velvet dress with large asymmetrical zippers running along the cinched waistline. The chic piece stood out against her fair complexion, and the "Soul Surfer" actor applied light makeup, including nude lip gloss and blush. Her hair was dyed blond, but there were still hints of her natural red locks. She chose to loosely tie it back, highlighting her sculpted cheeks as she posed for pics.
Lorraine did some light reading in a polished preppy look in 2013
In July 2013, Lorraine Nicholson looked demure at an event held by Flaunt magazine and David Lynch, where a photographer caught her while she was seated and perusing a magazine. She was wearing a navy blue dress with three-quarter sleeves and red buttons running down the middle. Nicholson complemented the outfit with a thick coat of crimson lipstick. To finalize the dapper look, she rocked a white crossbody purse. Her hair looked close to its natural cherry blond coloring, and Nicholson wore it parted with light waves.
Her bold beauty look was an inspired choice for a 2016 Revlon event
For Revlon's Annual Philanthropic Luncheon in September 2016, Lorraine Nicholson was in full glam mode. She rocked a satin silver top with a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps. Continuing with the satin flair, Nicholson tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted light gold-colored pants. It being a Revlon event, the "Room 105" actor busted out a hot pink lipstick. Her long hair was parted and swept to the side as it cascaded down her shoulder in light curls. To match the lipstick and her red-tinged hair, Nicholson shot a fiery glance at the camera while posing on the red carpet.
Her style took an edgy turn in 2018
Lorraine Nicholson hinted at multiple looks during a trip to Paris when she uploaded a mirror selfie to Instagram in September 2018. For the pic, the "Life Boat" director wore a form-fitting black minidress with an daringly high hemline. The dress and pose gave followers an eyeful of her legs. Over her shoulders, she wore a black jacket, and she accessorized with a black handbag. The latter was easy to miss, but she tagged Saint Laurent to bring attention to it. Her hair was parted and fairly messy, but that only added to the laidback aesthetic. The pic also showed a tan-colored dress hanging on the mirror that she was also likely planning to wear.
Lorraine looked lovely with little makeup in a 2019 selfie
By her late 20s, Lorraine Nicholson was pulling off effortlessly alluring looks. Perhaps seeking some online validation, she took to Instagram to post a selfie in January 2019. She was lying on her stomach facing the camera with her head resting on one hand while the other snapped the photo. "[T]ook this for someone else but here y'all go," she wrote in the caption. Even though it was obviously staged, the photo was a fairly candid one. Except for a little mascara, Nicholson appeared to be mostly makeup-free. She also opted to keep her golden-reddish hair messy as she pulled it back from her face to showcase her bright eyes.
She had fun with playful patterns in 2022
Offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into achieving her glamorous looks, Lorraine Nicholson uploaded a two-photo post to Instagram in March 2022. The first slide was a car selfie, in which she sported a red summer dress with large clips in her light blond hair. As she snapped the pic, she gave the camera puppy dog eyes with her bright blues. "[L]egitimately wondering which look is better, process or finished?" Nicholson wrote in the caption. The second slide showed the finished product as she extended her arms in a slinky white and black polka-dot dress.
She looked chic and sophisticated at a 2025 gala
Lorraine Nicholson's red carpet evolution was fully evident when she attended the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala in October 2025. She had come a long way from accompanying her dad, as she now posed for photos alongside her partner, director Jason Reitman. For the occasion, Nicholson wore a pale aqua-colored ruched dress that hugged her frame. Her look evoked a bit of Old Hollywood, as Nicholson slicked her hair back and applied a bright red lipstick. To complete the ensemble, she added a thin silver bracelet and pendant earrings.