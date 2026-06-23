Jack Nicholson's Daughter Lorraine Has Grown Up Stunning: Photos Of Her Gorgeous Evolution

Fans of Jack Nicholson may remember his daughter Lorraine Nicholson walking the red carpet and attending Los Angeles Lakers games with him when she was young, but they may be surprised to see how stunning she became when she grew up. Lorraine and her brother Ray Nicholson's mother is Jack's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Broussard. Broussard is a former model and actor, so it should not be shocking to see that her daughter inherited good genes.

Naturally, being the child of the "Chinatown" star meant that Lorraine had an unconventional childhood. "I never went to summer camp. I never had an after-school activity," Lorraine wrote in an essay for Vanity Fair in March 2024. "From the year I was born, 1990, until I was about 11, I went to the Playboy Mansion, because that's where my friends were," she revealed. This may sound salacious, but Lorraine wasn't exposed to the lewd side of the Mansion. She would rarely stay late and chose to head home instead "because it was boring" for a 10-year-old.

Some of the parties Jack brought his daughter to in her youth did interest her. "I couldn't care less about my dad and his generation of artists. But when I was invited to Will Smith's, I was psyched," she told W Magazine in March 2026. In that piece for W, Lorraine revealed the truth about being Jack's kid while talking about all the parties she had attended over the years. Once she was older, Lorraine started throwing some of her own. "To this day, I'll meet people in their 30s who are like, 'I would come to your house when I was 17,'" she told the publication. Below we've compiled pics of Lorraine from her childhood and teenage years, all the way to her stunning transformation into an adult.