Lori Loughlin's Post-Divorce Hair Change Set Off Wig Rumors But Her Stylist Set The Record Straight

Lori Loughlin's star has dimmed since her involvement in the college admissions scandal was revealed. Paired with her separation from Mossimo Giannulli, it'd be easy for her to fall into a rut. However, she reportedly used her breakup as motivation to "reevaluate" what's important. "She began taking inventory of what was actually working and what wasn't, including her friendships and her marriage," shared a source with Us Weekly in April 2026. "She's been more intentional about how she spends her time and who she surrounds herself with," they continued, adding, "She has gone through a lot, and it took a lot of healing to get to this place."

Although Loughlin doesn't do nearly as much press these days, she spoke with First For Women Magazine in 2024 and revealed her method for navigating life's ups and downs. "My advice is to just keep moving forward," she told the publication (via People). "Everyone has good times and bad times. That's life. I think you just have to pick yourself up." She continued, "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There's beauty in life, but there's also hardship in life. ... And I'm grateful. So I'd say I'm strong, grateful, open and kind."

Of course, a new haircut doesn't hurt either!