Lori Loughlin's Post-Divorce Hair Change Set Off Wig Rumors But Her Stylist Set The Record Straight
Lori Loughlin has always sported medium/long locks, so when she popped up wearing a short, bouncy bob months after announcing her separation from her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, fans were convinced she was wearing a wig. However, Loughlin's stylist, David Robert Naumann, quickly put a pin in that rumor. "It's not a wig ;) I'd know," he replied to an Instagram user in April 2026 (via People). He also admitted to shaping Loughlin's new 'do himself. "Chop chop for Lori yesterday," he captioned a since-expired Instagram story.
Basically, Naumann has confirmed that Loughlin made a classic breakup move: chopping all of her hair off. Not that anyone could blame her! It had only been a few months since news of the actor's marital woes made headlines in October 2025. At the time, People reported that she and Giannulli had decided to take a step back from their relationship, which struggled during the legal fallout (including prison time) attached to them bribing a consultant to get their daughters into USC. With 28 years of marriage down the drain, it's very possible that Loughlin needed a transformation. Given the public's reaction, she chose the perfect new 'do!
How Lori Loughlin is moving forward
Lori Loughlin's star has dimmed since her involvement in the college admissions scandal was revealed. Paired with her separation from Mossimo Giannulli, it'd be easy for her to fall into a rut. However, she reportedly used her breakup as motivation to "reevaluate" what's important. "She began taking inventory of what was actually working and what wasn't, including her friendships and her marriage," shared a source with Us Weekly in April 2026. "She's been more intentional about how she spends her time and who she surrounds herself with," they continued, adding, "She has gone through a lot, and it took a lot of healing to get to this place."
Although Loughlin doesn't do nearly as much press these days, she spoke with First For Women Magazine in 2024 and revealed her method for navigating life's ups and downs. "My advice is to just keep moving forward," she told the publication (via People). "Everyone has good times and bad times. That's life. I think you just have to pick yourself up." She continued, "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There's beauty in life, but there's also hardship in life. ... And I'm grateful. So I'd say I'm strong, grateful, open and kind."
Of course, a new haircut doesn't hurt either!