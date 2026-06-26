Nick Jonas Has Set Off Divorce Rumors More Than Once — But Haters Have It Wrong
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married since 2018 and they have faced divorce rumors for nearly just as long. At every turn, they've encountered speculation about marriage turmoil. Even amid Jonas and Chopra's surprise baby news in January 2022, they had to wrangle with talk about how their relationship was falling apart. Despite it all Jonas and Chopra are still going strong and honestly, they look pretty happy. Even though they keep their social media presence largely focused on work and their public personas, the snippets from their shared life suggest a happy marriage.
In May 2026, Jonas celebrated Mother's Day with an inspiring message and accompanying pictures that appear to show true appreciation for Chopra and the family they've built together. "You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother's Day my Jaan. We love you so much," he captioned the Instagram post. The Jonas Brother star even used a Hindi term of endearment, Jaan, showing he respects and cherishes her culture. Chopra replied with a red heart and heart-eye emoji, keeping it simple while expressing her gratitude.
Earlier that month, Jonas shared a clip of himself dubbing "The Princess Diaries" famous line, "Princess, look out the window... and welcome to Genovia," as Chopra stood by a window and played the part, showing the couple's more playful side. Fans noticed how genuine their interaction seemed, too. "Goals right there to be loved the same," one Instagram user commented. Others wanted to see more of their bond. "Awww. Also petition for more cute couple stuff from you both," a second netizen gushed. But despite the evidence of their strong marriage, haters will likely continue to speculate.
Speculation about their marriage bothers Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Accusations that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married for publicity and other rumors about their marriage hurt them, even though they know better. While they largely try to brush it off, sometimes they — and even their families! — feel compelled to respond. When The Cut published a since-deleted op-ed following Chopra and Jonas extravagant wedding that described the Bollywood actor as a "modern day scam artist" who convinced the much-younger singer to enter into a "fraudulent relationship against his will" (via The Wrap), his brother Joe Jonas had something to say.
"This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next," he tweeted. For her part, Chopra used humor to address the accusations that her marriage was a publicity stunt in the "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" in 2021. "How could it be? I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas' baby brother," she said (via People).
But jokes aside, she's spoken more candidly about how speculation about her marriage has affected her and Nick. In a February 2026 interview with Variety, Chopra admitted that the couple struggled with it in the early years of their relationship. "I don't know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way ... It was very hurtful," she said. However, they've since learned to tune out the noise. "If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that's their choice. I stopped thinking about it," she said.