Nick Jonas Has Set Off Divorce Rumors More Than Once — But Haters Have It Wrong

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married since 2018 and they have faced divorce rumors for nearly just as long. At every turn, they've encountered speculation about marriage turmoil. Even amid Jonas and Chopra's surprise baby news in January 2022, they had to wrangle with talk about how their relationship was falling apart. Despite it all Jonas and Chopra are still going strong and honestly, they look pretty happy. Even though they keep their social media presence largely focused on work and their public personas, the snippets from their shared life suggest a happy marriage.

In May 2026, Jonas celebrated Mother's Day with an inspiring message and accompanying pictures that appear to show true appreciation for Chopra and the family they've built together. "You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother's Day my Jaan. We love you so much," he captioned the Instagram post. The Jonas Brother star even used a Hindi term of endearment, Jaan, showing he respects and cherishes her culture. Chopra replied with a red heart and heart-eye emoji, keeping it simple while expressing her gratitude.

Earlier that month, Jonas shared a clip of himself dubbing "The Princess Diaries" famous line, "Princess, look out the window... and welcome to Genovia," as Chopra stood by a window and played the part, showing the couple's more playful side. Fans noticed how genuine their interaction seemed, too. "Goals right there to be loved the same," one Instagram user commented. Others wanted to see more of their bond. "Awww. Also petition for more cute couple stuff from you both," a second netizen gushed. But despite the evidence of their strong marriage, haters will likely continue to speculate.