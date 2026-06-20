The Biggest Fashion Flops At Royal Ascot 2026
Royal Ascot season is officially upon us, meaning we have many hats to judge. The horse-racing British festival is a royal tradition that's been around since 1711. This year, the festivities kicked off on June 16 and ran until June 20. Royal Ascot has long been recognized as a celebration of fabulous, luxurious fashion, complete with showstopping headwear. The who's who of England and beyond gather in the town of Ascot to watch and bet on the biggest British horse racing event of the year.
As with most deep-rooted traditions, there are plenty of rules to follow, specifically when it comes to fashion. Royal Ascot divides its attendees into four separate "enclosures," each with a different dress code. The royal enclosure, of course, is dedicated to the royals and their guests, and hats are a requirement. It greatly differs from the Windsor enclosure, which doesn't have an enforced dress code. The general rule, however, is to look your absolute best. That being said, some attendees may have missed the mark.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, looks glum in an all black look
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, sported an inappropriate outfit on day two of the event, wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a dress from Suzannah London and a black and white asymmetrical hat. While the color black is allowed at Royal Ascot, it's not a typical choice for the summertime event.
Sophie's look stands out in a dreary way, and it's an odd choice considering her usual pastel color palette that always complements her well. The cherry on top of this fashion faux pas was that she appeared to still be rocking the clunky watch that clashed with her 2026 Trooping the Colour 'fit too.
A big, floppy bow strikes again on Rosie Turner's dress
TV presenter Rosie Turner is difficult to miss with her hot pink dress. Look a little closer, and you'll see a familiar, large, floppy bow on her Suzannah London dress.
Turner's look is quite similar to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's ensemble, down to the floral asymmetrical hat. It seems that the only difference is the color scheme. The hot pink look certainly matches the summer vibes more, but the color is so bright that it's almost difficult to look at for too long.
Princess Anne took sherbet colors and somehow made them sad and beige
Princess Anne tackled her royal duties on day one of the event with a unique ensemble to say the least. The princess opted to wear a multicolored button-up dress with tones of purple, orange, blue, and green. The dress, unfortunately, looked more like a coat than a summer gown, with long, thick sleeves and a popped collar.
Along with it, she donned a sage green hat and the much-loved horse brooch that she's worn to multiple racing events. Despite the blend of colors, the dress is quite dull and desaturated (the polar opposite of Rosie Turner's bright pink wonder), making her blend into the crowd rather than shine.
Georgia Toffolo's vintage chainmail dress looks dull and heavy
British TV personality Georgia Toffolo also took an out-of-the-box approach to the summer time event. On day one, she wore a vintage dress from Rockstar Boudoir that looked fit for another gathering entirely. The dress appears to be draped in chainmail and beaded at the bottom with a dusty, blue dress beneath.
At first glance, the chainmail and beading look haphazardly placed. The jagged beading at the base of the dress doesn't help with this issue, and the chainmail sleeves appear to have been cut without precision. Overall, the dress is fascinating to look at, but perhaps not for the best reasons.