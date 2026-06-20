The Biggest Fashion Flops At Royal Ascot 2026

Royal Ascot season is officially upon us, meaning we have many hats to judge. The horse-racing British festival is a royal tradition that's been around since 1711. This year, the festivities kicked off on June 16 and ran until June 20. Royal Ascot has long been recognized as a celebration of fabulous, luxurious fashion, complete with showstopping headwear. The who's who of England and beyond gather in the town of Ascot to watch and bet on the biggest British horse racing event of the year.

As with most deep-rooted traditions, there are plenty of rules to follow, specifically when it comes to fashion. Royal Ascot divides its attendees into four separate "enclosures," each with a different dress code. The royal enclosure, of course, is dedicated to the royals and their guests, and hats are a requirement. It greatly differs from the Windsor enclosure, which doesn't have an enforced dress code. The general rule, however, is to look your absolute best. That being said, some attendees may have missed the mark.