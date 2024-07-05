Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Most Inappropriate Outfits

Members of the royal family have access to some of the best fashion and stylists, yet they still manage to miss the mark upon occasion. From Queen Camilla to Meghan Markle, everyone within that world has had a round of inappropriate outfits they have worn over the years — even those who may not be in the spotlight as much, like Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

If you're a royal fanatic, you likely already know exactly who Sophie is, but if not or if you need a refresher, Sophie is the wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Edward is the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. After years of friendship, Sophie and Prince Edward sparked a romance in 1993 before she became his wife six years later. Sophie donned a traditional wedding dress on the big day, surely in line with the royal family's strict dress code.

Although it's been a few decades, Sophie's dress isn't outdated as its simplistic design has kept it in style. And the wedding dress is certainly not one of her most tragic outfits. Over the years, the Duchess of Edinburgh has experimented with different fashion choices. The majority of her outfits scream "royal family member," but others have been a little more questionable, as she has sported some inappropriate ensembles throughout her time in the spotlight.