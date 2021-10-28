The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Had To Stop Riding Her Horses

Queen Elizabeth is a well-documented animal lover and is rumored to have owned as many as nine Corgis (her famous trademark breed of choice) at one time, per Vogue. The outlet reported her dogs sleep in their own suite — dubbed the "corgi room" — inside Buckingham Palace and have meals prepared by their own chef. As royal biographer Penny Junor told The Sun, "They have over the years been closer to her than any human being ... they have never let her down."

The queen is also a lifelong devotee of horses. As the official royal family Twitter account wrote in May 2020, "Her Majesty has enjoyed riding since childhood and is closely involved with the welfare of the horses she owns for breeding, riding and racing." The tweet included photos of Queen Elizabeth interacting with horses over the course of her life.

Per People, the queen was gifted a Shetland pony — her first equine love — at 4 years old. Elizabeth's fondness for the animals and the sport of horseback riding was then passed down to her daughter, Princess Anne, and granddaughter, Zara Tindall. Anne even became the first royal to compete in the Olympics when she entered the 1976 Games in Montreal's equestrian event.

Given the news of her sudden late-October hospitalization, what does this mean for Elizabeth and her future as a hobby equestrian?