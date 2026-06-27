Pics Of Michelle Randolph With Short Hair Are Such A Departure From Her Signature Landman Look
On "Landman," Michelle Randolph plays the free-spirited, slightly self-absorbed Ainsley Norris and the character's long blonde hair mirrors her energy perfectly. But Randolph hasn't always mirrored Ainsley. She has sported her hair in ways her character would probably never consider. The short 'do Randolph rocked at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019 captures those differences. As the picture below demonstrates, Randolph favored a straight, shoulder-length bob with a side part and side-swept bangs — the total opposite of the long, wavy, and parted-down-the-middle style she more commonly wears today.
In addition to her hairstyle, Randolph's 2019 look also differed in the eyebrow department. While she still prefers them on thicker side, her current brows are a tad lighter and less fluffy, giving a less dramatic appearance. In her mid-2020s era, Randolph also embraced more natural-looking makeup, favoring lighter eyeshadow and lipstick as opposed to the dark eyeliner and bright red lip seen below. But this isn't the only transformation Randolph has undergone since 2019.
Before joining the star-studded "Landman" cast, Randolph played Elizabeth Stafford in one of the "Yellowstone" spinoffs, "1923." Unlike "Landman," which is set in the present day, "1923" is set in the early 20th century, so Elizabeth's style was nothing like Ainsley's, wearing period costumes and a curly bob. The looks were so different that some fans of the Taylor Sheridan universe even failed to notice Elizabeth and Ainsley were played by the same actor. "It's crazy how different she is in each series," a Reddit user wrote. As it turns out, the real Randolph is also pretty different from both characters.
Michelle Randolph's style in nothing like her Landman character
Michelle Randolph might wear her hair blonde and long like her "Landman" character, but their style similarities stop there. In rhinestones, dresses, and high heels, Ainsley Norris makes a statement as soon as she walks through the door; Randolph, on the other hand, prefers a more "effortless" approach to fashion. If you happen to catch her strolling down the street, you'll probably see her in jeans and sweaters or tees. "I like to be comfy. I like to feel like myself. I don't like anything fussy," she told InStyle in January 2026.
When she glams up, Randolph draws inspiration from classic fashion icons, like Brigitte Bardot. "I like to just be easy in my style. I always make this joke that before I buy anything, [I ask:] 'Is it French? If the answer is yes, I should buy it,'" she said. That doesn't mean she doesn't appreciate her character's style. She admires Ainsley's in-your-face attitude that shows she is unapologetically herself. "Her style announces her before she even says anything, like, this is who this girl is. She is glamorous and bold and confident," she said.
As much as she appreciates Ainsley, however, Randolph hopes to branch out and play more mature characters in the future. Even though she plays a teenager, Randolph is actually in her late 20s. "I want to play roles that reflect the experiences I'm going through in my life, instead of playing these characters who don't know a lot," she told her co-star, Demi Moore, for Interview in 2025.