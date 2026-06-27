Pics Of Michelle Randolph With Short Hair Are Such A Departure From Her Signature Landman Look

On "Landman," Michelle Randolph plays the free-spirited, slightly self-absorbed Ainsley Norris and the character's long blonde hair mirrors her energy perfectly. But Randolph hasn't always mirrored Ainsley. She has sported her hair in ways her character would probably never consider. The short 'do Randolph rocked at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019 captures those differences. As the picture below demonstrates, Randolph favored a straight, shoulder-length bob with a side part and side-swept bangs — the total opposite of the long, wavy, and parted-down-the-middle style she more commonly wears today.

In addition to her hairstyle, Randolph's 2019 look also differed in the eyebrow department. While she still prefers them on thicker side, her current brows are a tad lighter and less fluffy, giving a less dramatic appearance. In her mid-2020s era, Randolph also embraced more natural-looking makeup, favoring lighter eyeshadow and lipstick as opposed to the dark eyeliner and bright red lip seen below. But this isn't the only transformation Randolph has undergone since 2019.

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Before joining the star-studded "Landman" cast, Randolph played Elizabeth Stafford in one of the "Yellowstone" spinoffs, "1923." Unlike "Landman," which is set in the present day, "1923" is set in the early 20th century, so Elizabeth's style was nothing like Ainsley's, wearing period costumes and a curly bob. The looks were so different that some fans of the Taylor Sheridan universe even failed to notice Elizabeth and Ainsley were played by the same actor. "It's crazy how different she is in each series," a Reddit user wrote. As it turns out, the real Randolph is also pretty different from both characters.