Landman's Biggest Stars Live Incredibly Lavish Lives

While the tragedy of Billy Bob Thornton is just sad, what's not sad is his eye for luxury a la his Southern roots. Though he boasts a massive estate in Agoura Hills, California, the Arkansas native made sure that his home included the comforts of his geographic upbringing. From its sprawling rural views on just over an acre of land to the vaulted, exposed-beam ceilings and spectacular mountainside views, the "Armageddon" actor's $3.5 million living space is more wide open spaces than bright city lights.

Despite the seemingly home-grown accoutrements, Thornton still maintains that he's proud of his rustic upbringing and that it ultimately led him to where he is today. "I would say I wouldn't trade the way I grew up for anything," he shared with Cowboys & Indians. "I'm very happy that I wasn't the son of a record producer or movie producer or something like that and grew up in Beverly Hills. I don't think I would've appreciated life as much."

With all of the riches that the Oscar-winning actor has amassed over his decades-long career, some have accused him of flaunting his privilege — something the "Sling Blade" star is quick to rebuff. "Where does the over-privileged part come in?" he once remarked to Esquire. "Because I made a success out of myself? By working my a** off and starving to death? If you call that overprivileged, well, go ahead. But I don't think so."