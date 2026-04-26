Landman's Biggest Stars Live Incredibly Lavish Lives
The cast of the Taylor Sheridan-helmed hit show "Landman" boasts an impressive cast full of both Hollywood veterans and wide-eyed newcomers, and even a legendary NFL owner thrown in the mix for a fun cameo. Each actor has found peace off set with what they feel is luxurious, from lush master spas to sprawling countryside ranches, to quiet nights at home with their families.
But what they do have in common is their love for their craft, and the focus they bring to their roles both on-set and on-screen. While in character, it's semmingly not about the money — it's about making unforgettable television. "My security comes from the fact that I've never done a job for money," star Sam Elliott once shared with The Guardian. "It's all about what's on the page. It's not about working for money. It's just something I've wanted to do since I was a little kid."
Billy Bob Thornton favors Southern hospitality in his luxury
While the tragedy of Billy Bob Thornton is just sad, what's not sad is his eye for luxury a la his Southern roots. Though he boasts a massive estate in Agoura Hills, California, the Arkansas native made sure that his home included the comforts of his geographic upbringing. From its sprawling rural views on just over an acre of land to the vaulted, exposed-beam ceilings and spectacular mountainside views, the "Armageddon" actor's $3.5 million living space is more wide open spaces than bright city lights.
Despite the seemingly home-grown accoutrements, Thornton still maintains that he's proud of his rustic upbringing and that it ultimately led him to where he is today. "I would say I wouldn't trade the way I grew up for anything," he shared with Cowboys & Indians. "I'm very happy that I wasn't the son of a record producer or movie producer or something like that and grew up in Beverly Hills. I don't think I would've appreciated life as much."
With all of the riches that the Oscar-winning actor has amassed over his decades-long career, some have accused him of flaunting his privilege — something the "Sling Blade" star is quick to rebuff. "Where does the over-privileged part come in?" he once remarked to Esquire. "Because I made a success out of myself? By working my a** off and starving to death? If you call that overprivileged, well, go ahead. But I don't think so."
Demi Moore treats herself holistically and on houses
While the amount of dogs that Demi Moore owns has turned heads, that's not the only way that the "Landman" lady has invested her wealth in tangible ways. She has spent millions on several luxury homes, both as a single woman and during her marriage to ex-husband Bruce Willis. Among them are a 4,850-square-foot, five-bedroom Malibu mansion that she and Willis sold in 1998 for almost $7 million, and a multi-story Central Park West penthouse that she sold for a whopping $45 million in 2017.
Though she's been through her fair share of real estate deals over the past few decades, she does still maintain two larger-than-life homes. She maintains a private residence in Beverly Hills that she's had since 2003, as well as a sprawling estate Aspen Lakes, Idaho, where she hosts blended family reunions with Willis. Moore has even shared pictures from her picturesque getaway home, flaunting its gigantic footspace and idyllic landscape (ducks included). "A beautiful day in the neighborhood," she quipped in an Instagram post.
But it's more than just houses that the "The Substance" star treats herself to. She's also known for investing in herself and her body, prioritizing holistic treatments to help maintain her shape as she ages. "When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me," she revealed to People. "And so I then just tried to control it. And now I don't operate from that place. It's a much more aligned relationship."
Jon Hamm loves a good statement piece
There are some things that Jon Hamm wants us to forget, though maybe not his penchant for the finer things in life. Between the places he lives in and the accessories he invests in, the "Mad Men" icon is known for flaunting his fortunes in tangible ways. In 2017, he purchased a larger-than-life, $3.4 million Los Feliz mid-century modern home, where he now lives with wife Anna Osceola. The 3,600 square foot structure is both cozy and chic, featuring both wooden decking and paneling as well as a three-sided, glass-panelled fireplace.
Beyond his living spaces, the "Landman" standout also indulges in high-profile pieces like a $360,000 Jacob & Co. watch called the Jean Bugatti, inspired by the — you guessed it — Bugatti luxury car. Specifically, it was designed to look and operate like the dashboard of a vintage edition of the car — talk about the devil in the details!
Whether he likes to admit it or not, Hamm definitely has fine taste. But it's not something that he feels defines him. "I have come to the realization that stuff is both ephemeral and doesn't matter as much as people think that it does." he explained to Men's Health. "I've got enough stuff in my life to probably last three lifetimes. I don't really define myself by it, or really set out to make my life about the acquisition of more stuff."
Andy Garcia's idea of luxury is family simplicity
If you're wondering why you recognize the character of Fernando from "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again," it's because it's legendary actor Andy Garcia. The "Oceans 11" star has been in the business for decades and has made quite the name for himself. But when it comes in indulging in the riches he has amassed over his career, the "Landman" entertainer prioritizes quality time with his family over everything. The Oscar nominee grew up in South Florida and studied acting at Florida International University before eventually moving to Los Angeles in the 1970s to pursue his career. He hasn't looked back since.
"I never thought it would be my home for this long, but it has been," he described the City of Angels to the Los Angeles Times. "I'm fortunate that I have all my family living nearby." He indulges in several of the finer things in life, including a country club membership so he can play golf or spend a Sunday with family eating a meal out, topped with a nightcap and live piano. "It's always about gathering the clan," he shared.
But when he's not traveling the world on film sets or staying close to Hollywood, he and his family like to return to their South Florida roots, specifically Key Biscayne, to remind themselves that home can be in two places. "I'm a Key Rat," he admitted to Islander News. "When I'm on the Key, I'm at home."
Sam Elliott feels most at home on his massive Malibu ranch
There's a lot you may not know about "Landman" standout Sam Elliott, but one thing is clear: The actor loves to spend time away from the big lights of Hollywood. Whether he's staying on his sprawling Malibu ranch — complete with a wraparound porch, scenic mountain views, and rustic atmosphere — or headed back to his childhood home of Oregon, the actor values private time with his wife and family when he's not on set. Though he was born in Sacramento, California, he values the time he spent near Portland as a teenager. He even owns a 200-acre ranch in the state's Willamette Valley, serving as an escape from his Malibu escape whenever he needs a little bit of home. He's even expressed interest in moving back permanently to Oregon. "At some point, that's the dream," he once told the Register-Guard. "I've always loved the Willamette Valley."
But whether he's in Southern California or more north, the "1883" actor likes to turn the focus off of his career every now and then to enjoy his downtime with his family. "I just want to dial things back a little bit... and savor life a little bit more," he shared with Sactown Magazine."Up [in Oregon], you've got elbow room."
Ali Larter relocated her family to live in secluded bliss
When she's not stealing scenes on "Landman," actor Ali Larter retreats to small town life as her way of indulging in the finer things. While she has lived in major cities for a chunk of her life, including New York City, Tokyo, and Los Angeles, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that Larter and her husband, actor Hayes McArthur, decided to uproot their family for a quieter life in nature-filled Idaho. "We rolled the dice and didn't know how it would play out with work, but it was the best decision," she admitted to Country Living. "When you make decisions for [the] right reasons, life unfolds in a positive way."
One of the best parts about living away from the Hollywood spotlight is watching her three children grow up "range-free," as she describes it. Whether they are riding their bikes to school or simply enjoying life away from a big city atmosphere, Larter finds simple, soul-fulfilling luxury in watching her family thrive in their little town. "It's become a cornerstone for our children — it's very authentic and full of Americana," she told the publication. "You're not going there to go to bougie parties. You're going bike riding and to beach picnics. It's a smaller life." She also likes the way that being part of a close-knit community allows for a different type of mentality. "There's a different level of respect that comes with growing up in an intimate community," she explained. "Manners mean something."
Michelle Randolph says she's living her dream life
Though she has been in the industry for a number of years, young actor Michelle Randolph maintains that her role on "Landman" has provided a new set of ideals for not only her career, but for her life moving forward. The model-turned-actor has called Huntington Beach, California her home since she was 16, when her family moved there and she began a modeling career. Eventually, she and older sister (and "The Bachelor" alum) Cassie moved to Los Angeles together, where they shared an apartment. The elder Randolph sister has since moved back home, but Michelle Randolph has stayed put to continue planning her blossoming acting career. Her roles on Taylor Sheridan-penned shows like "1923" and "Landman" have taken her all over the country, but being able to come home to California at the end of the day is one of her favorite things. "I will never live anywhere else," she gushed to California Style & Culture.
But even far away from home, when she's on set filming the series in Texas, she counts having her on-screen parents (Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter) there with her as part of her off-screen blessings. "That's part of the luxury of shooting on location," she told InStyle. "You don't ever have to step away from it."
Robyn Lively & Bart Johnson splurged on a master spa, space for others' healing
Seasoned Hollywood couple (and in-laws of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds), Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson both starred on "Landman." When not on set, they've splurged on luxuries both for themselves and to share with others. One of their beloved luxuries is their Master Spa. "We are so obsessed with it," they gushed in an interview with the manufacturer. "I mean, the kids are in it every night. They love it. They say it's the best thing we've ever done as parents." Thankfully, the parents are able to enjoy their big spend, too. "We're gonna do this once, we're gonna have this forever," they said. "It's so beautiful! It has all the jets and hits all the spots."
Beyond their own expenditures, the family also inherited a piece of Johnson's family property. An old flour mill that had been in the family for decades was initially transformed into the Johnson Mill Bed and Breakfast, and by 2018, Bart Johnson and his family decided to transform it again into Acqua Recovery, an overnight facility that helps those struggling with addiction. The "High School Musical" actor purchased the property from his parents while still living in Los Angeles to pursue his acting career, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to help others. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this property — is it meant to heal people?'" he recalled to the Christian Broadcasting Network. "We're talking about a piece of dirt, but it's really special."
Jerry Jones built his empire from the ground up -- literally
As owner of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise, Jerry Jones was already on top before appearing in "Landman." The billionaire is well known for his business acumen and his powerful net worth of almost $21 billion. From his larger than life roughly $33 million Texas mansion to his $250 million "superyacht" equipped with a spa, massage room, and two helipads, there's no questioning how he decides to spend.
But he worked his way up to his billionaire status, beginning his career in the oil business. Betting almost all he had on a single oil rig, the success he found with the supply it produced allowed him to purchase the Texas-based team. "With that single well, I made out with $100 million," he shared in an interview with Netflix, (via TikTok). "And I said to myself, 'Jerry, you just bought the Dallas Cowboys.'" In addition to the team, Jones has also made significant investments in Comstock Resources, a leading natural gas producer, Papa John's, and various real estate and hospitality management companies.
Yet, even the richest of people have been known to err on the wrong side of publicity. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the octogenarian made a big statement about the oil business — while simultaneously angering legions of frustrated Cowboys fans. "There's $100 billion present value with gas out there," he told the publication. "That's why I'm talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense."