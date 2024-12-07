The Tragedy Of Billy Bob Thornton Is Just Sad

Billy Bob Thornton grew up in a world far removed from the glitz and glamor of Tinseltown. He had something of a nomadic childhood, with his extended family — which included his high school history teacher father William, psychic mother, and brother Jimmy Don — regularly relocating across their home state of Arkansas. And it was an upbringing in which food wasn't always guaranteed to be on the table.

Indeed, Thornton often had to rely on what his grandfather shot in the woods for his daily sustenance. "We had no money, so my grandmother's house was a place of aunts, uncles, cousins — a lot of us living together," Thornton explained to The Wall Street Journal. "We didn't have electricity or running water, just a well. I read by a coal oil lantern."

Thornton has revealed that his humble beginnings have often served as motivation when it comes to his career. After accepting his Best Actor in a Drama Series Golden Globe for "Goliath" in 2017, the actor told reporters (via People), "A lot of people in the entertainment business get called privileged ... I came out here in poverty and spent a decade trying to eat. Those kind of things get to you." He then added that his desire to make a better life for himself was a major driving force in his gradual rise up the Hollywood ladder.