The Surprising Tradition Angelina Jolie Still Shares With Billy Bob Thornton

It's without a doubt that Angelina Jolie is someone who makes as many headlines for her personal life as she does her professional career. The "Eternals" star has had several high-profiled marriages, including her most recent one with Brad Pitt.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 to only pull the plug on their relationship two years later in a very messy divorce and custody battle, all of which is taking a huge toll on Pitt. According to Us Weekly, Pitt hates all of the bad blood between him and his ex-wife. One source even said, "Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina find a way to forgive each other and move forward, for the kids' sakes if nothing else."

And while it doesn't seem like Jolie and Pitt are two people who are willing to talk to one another without their lawyers involved, let alone even sit in the same room together, her relationship with her another ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton looks quite different. In fact, it's actually quite heartwarming thanks to Jolie's very kind gesture toward his family.