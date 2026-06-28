The Songs You Didn't Realize Michael Jackson Wrote

As one of the great musicians of all time, Michael Jackson has a long history of smash hits. The record-breaking artist has had a passionate and dedicated fanbase since he was a child star in his family's music group, The Jackson 5. Given his everlasting popularity and high exposure, it is hard to believe that there are songs Jackson helped create that are not commonly remembered by audiences. However, the megastar wrote several songs performed by other artists that many do not realize he was involved in.

Given that Jackson wrote over 150 songs during his career, it is inevitable that some would fall through the cracks of collective memory. The singer experienced great success writing many of his own songs, but he also lent his talents to other superstars like Paul McCartney and Diana Ross. Unlike the time Michael Jackson lost Janet a multi-million dollar contract, he helped his sisters La Toya and Rebbie Jackson write and produce their own songs.