The Songs You Didn't Realize Michael Jackson Wrote
As one of the great musicians of all time, Michael Jackson has a long history of smash hits. The record-breaking artist has had a passionate and dedicated fanbase since he was a child star in his family's music group, The Jackson 5. Given his everlasting popularity and high exposure, it is hard to believe that there are songs Jackson helped create that are not commonly remembered by audiences. However, the megastar wrote several songs performed by other artists that many do not realize he was involved in.
Given that Jackson wrote over 150 songs during his career, it is inevitable that some would fall through the cracks of collective memory. The singer experienced great success writing many of his own songs, but he also lent his talents to other superstars like Paul McCartney and Diana Ross. Unlike the time Michael Jackson lost Janet a multi-million dollar contract, he helped his sisters La Toya and Rebbie Jackson write and produce their own songs.
The Man - Paul McCartney
Michael Jackson and the Beatles are two of music history's biggest powerhouses, and the two first came together when Paul McCartney and Jackson had a duet called "The Girl Is Mine" on Jackson's record-breaking "Thriller" album. The two then made another hit duet called "Say Say Say" for McCartney's fourth solo album titled "Pipes of Peace." What you didn't know about Paul McCartney is that he also co-wrote and sang with Jackson on another quieter 1983 track called "The Man." The co-written lyrics go, "There's a man, everybody thought they knew. Ooh, there's such a man. He's not like me and you."
Eaten Alive - Diana Ross
Michael Jackson helped longtime friend and star Diana Ross on her 1985 album by co-writing the album's title track, "Eaten Alive." The song was also co-written by Maurice and Barry Gibb, ultimately becoming a hit song on the dance charts. The song incorporated wild and seductive lyrics such as "Capture me, my blood is red. Another victim of your ritual. For you my skin is shed. Ecstasy ain't what you find."
Night Time Lover - La Toya Jackson
In 1980, Michael Jackson and his sister La Toya Jackson co-wrote a song called "Night Time Lover." They originally titled the song "Fire Is the Feeling" and wrote it for Donna Summer, but it ultimately ended up on La Toya's album. Michael also produced and sang on the track with his sister. The song included the bridge, "Baby, this is the nighttime. Honey, let's make it our time. Moonlight have your sunshine. Before a lifetime. Let's make it your time." Given the bond the siblings shared, La Toya Jackson's jaw-dropping appearance 15 years after her brother Michael's death had some fans concerned.
Alright Now - Ralph Tresvant
Michael Jackson was co-writing songs for other artists in the 90s as well. In 1990, Jackson helped New Edition singer Ralph Tresvant on his debut solo album after the group. Jackson served as background vocalist and co-wrote the album track "Alright Now," which was surprisingly never released as a single. That is partly why many do not realize that Jackson helped write the song. The song was also co-written and produced by John "L.A. Jay" Barnes. The lyrics included, "'Cause it's alright now with me. Yes, it's alright now, you see. I'll be all you'll ever need. This time (This time)."
You're the One - Jennifer Holliday
The same year Michael Jackson helped co-write Diana Ross' album title track, he also co-wrote a song for Jennifer Holliday. In 1985, Jackson helped write "You're the One," which was the opening song on Holliday's second album, "Say You Love Me." Despite the song opening the album, it was never released as a single. Holliday instead opted to release "Hard Time for Lovers" and "No Frills Love" as the album's singles. The romantic lyrics Jackson helped write included, "Someday, a prince will come your way. He'll smile at you and say. He's waited all his life. For someone like you."
Centipede - Rebbie Jackson
After helping La Toya Jackson write and release "Night Time Lover" in 1980, Michael Jackson ended up helping another sister write and release her debut single in 1984. Michael was the only writer on his sister Rebbie Jackson's debut single, "Centipede." He also provided backup vocals for the song, which was released by Rebbie, the oldest Jackson sibling. The hot and steamy track lyrics went, "Like a centipede that's hot. The fire is in your touch. Just like a centipede you've got. A lot of lovin' to touch."
It Had to Be - The Brothers Johnson
After producer Quincy Jones teamed up with Michael Jackson to produce his 1979 "Off the Wall" solo album, which included smash hits like "Rock with You" and "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," the pair worked together again in 1980 on the Brothers Johnson's R&B track "It Had to Be." The song was produced by Quincy Jones, while Jackson served as a backup vocalist and co-writer along with the Johnson brothers, George and Louis Johnson. The song is known for its poetic and sensitive lyrics that include "This smiling heart burned so tenderly. Now, don't believe everything you see. Flower vases don't mean much to me. When the heart's a thorn, it's the kind that be."