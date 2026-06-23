Revisiting Kelly Clarkson And Music Producer Clive Davis' Public Feud
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The death of music mogul Clive Davis has sparked a renewed interest in the tense relationship he had with Kelly Clarkson. The "American Idol" winner butted heads with Davis during the production of her second album, "Breakaway," released in 2004. According to Davis' 2013 memoir, "The Soundtrack of My Life," Clarkson wanted to scrap "Since You've Been Gone" and "Behind These Hazel Eyes," two of the album's biggest singles. "It was a very tough conversation, and it didn't get any easier when Kelly burst into hysterical sobbing," Davis wrote (via Flavor Wire).
"We all just sat there as she cried for several minutes," Davis added. "Finally, I said, 'I don't know what to say ... Your career is really just beginning and I don't expect you to understand this, but I want you so much to love this record." He continued, "What you're asking me to do is impossible...'"
Clarkson, of course, quickly refuted Davis' version of events. "So I just heard Clive Davis is releasing a memoir and spreading false information about me and my music," she wrote on the social media service WhoSay (via Billboard)."First, he says I burst into 'hysterical sobbing' in his office when he demanded 'Since You Been Gone' be on my album," she continued, adding, "Not true at all. His stories and songs are mixed up." Instead, Clarkson claimed she and her producers were fighting to add guitars to the track for a "bigger sound." She also asserted that she cried only after he criticized "Because of You," which she co-wrote about her life. "He hated it and told me verbatim that I was a 's***ty writer," she continued. Of course, this wasn't the end of things by a long shot.
Kelly Clarkson never backed down from Clive Davis
Kelly Clarkson's tension with Clive Davis turned into a full-blown celebrity feud after she addressed his memoir. Following her takedown, the music mogul rebounded with a public statement. "It's clear that Kelly Clarkson has a decidedly independent streak, to say the least, and often speaks in public before she realizes the implications of what she's saying," he said (via Billboard). "[Her] fans, however, are also drawn to her shoot-from-the-hip style."
In 2017, Clarkson doubled down on her criticism of Davis when speaking about his alleged disdain for her song, "Because of You." According to Clarkson, Davis gathered a bunch of industry execs to bash the song because it didn't rhyme. "A group of men thought it was OK to sit around a young woman and bully her," she told Variety. "I was told I should shut up and sing." She added, "And then, this is the best part. He [Davis] played me the song that should be on the album, which was 'Behind These Hazel Eyes,' which I wrote. Am I a s***ty writer?"
While it wasn't exactly one of Hollywood's nastiest feuds, it's definitely been long-lasting. It was still going on in 2023, when Clarkson summed up their relationship in a simple but direct way. "Here's the thing, I don't prefer him and will never barbecue with him," she said during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." However, she did give credit where credit was due, adding, "But do I think he's had massive success with other artists and has done really well? Like, obviously."