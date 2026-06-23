Revisiting Kelly Clarkson And Music Producer Clive Davis' Public Feud

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The death of music mogul Clive Davis has sparked a renewed interest in the tense relationship he had with Kelly Clarkson. The "American Idol" winner butted heads with Davis during the production of her second album, "Breakaway," released in 2004. According to Davis' 2013 memoir, "The Soundtrack of My Life," Clarkson wanted to scrap "Since You've Been Gone" and "Behind These Hazel Eyes," two of the album's biggest singles. "It was a very tough conversation, and it didn't get any easier when Kelly burst into hysterical sobbing," Davis wrote (via Flavor Wire).

"We all just sat there as she cried for several minutes," Davis added. "Finally, I said, 'I don't know what to say ... Your career is really just beginning and I don't expect you to understand this, but I want you so much to love this record." He continued, "What you're asking me to do is impossible...'"

Clarkson, of course, quickly refuted Davis' version of events. "So I just heard Clive Davis is releasing a memoir and spreading false information about me and my music," she wrote on the social media service WhoSay (via Billboard)."First, he says I burst into 'hysterical sobbing' in his office when he demanded 'Since You Been Gone' be on my album," she continued, adding, "Not true at all. His stories and songs are mixed up." Instead, Clarkson claimed she and her producers were fighting to add guitars to the track for a "bigger sound." She also asserted that she cried only after he criticized "Because of You," which she co-wrote about her life. "He hated it and told me verbatim that I was a 's***ty writer," she continued. Of course, this wasn't the end of things by a long shot.