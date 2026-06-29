What Landman's Ali Larter & Michelle Randolph's Relationship Is Like In Real Life
Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph have captivated audiences with their shenanigans as mother and daughter on "Landman," but it turns out that their relationship behind the scenes isn't much different. The two leaned on each other heavily during the early stages of the Taylor Sheridan show, establishing a strong foundation that they've been building upon ever since. "We clicked immediately when we met. We were each other's sounding boards for Season 1 when we were still figuring out where we fit into this show," Randolph told the Toronto Sun in January 2026.
And Randolph believes that their real-life chemistry has had an impact on what's seen on the show. "It's cool that our lives are kind of emulating Ainsley and Angela's," Randolph told The TV Water Cooler in 2025, noting that Larter "has become one of my great friends." The parallels between characters and actors are palpable in their real-life interactions. In a December 2024 Instagram post, Larter shared a clip of the two dancing and joking around that fully captured their playful relationship. "Sending a little holiday cheer from Angela and Ainsley!" the former "Heroes" star captioned the post.
In January 2025, the duo proved they have fun on and off the set. Randolph shared a few pictures of the two laughing, hugging, and being silly on a leather couch. "We'll take two Tito's margaritas," she captioned the Instagram post. Fans love to see it. Every time the "Landman" stars post snippets of their lavish lives and sweet relationship, social media users show their affection for the actors and their characters. "I need a spa day with these two," a fan gushed under the dancing video. Sounds like the casting directors hit the jackpot with Larter and Randolph.
Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph bring lightness to Landman
"Landman" isn't a soft show. It's about the complex — and often dangerous — world of the oil rigging industry. But Ali Larter and Michelle Randolph offer a break from the drama. "They are definitely comic relief. The tension is thick in so many parts of the show. Whenever [Larter's Angela] calls him and that ringtone plays on Tommy's phone, I always chuckle a bit," a Reddit user wrote in November 2025, referring to Billy Bob Thornton's career comeback role.
That is exactly what Taylor Sheridan had envisioned for them. "T.L. [Sam Elliott's character] sees them for who they really are, which is joy. It's refreshing to see us through his eyes," Randolph told The Hollywood Reporter. In Season 2, she and Larter went harder on the comedic side of their characters because they could sense from the scripts that was what Sheridan wanted them to bring into the show. "I really played with the comedy this year, because that's what was written on the page. I felt a lot more confident because I knew how important it was to the show," she added.
But some fans think the comedy aspect of the characters clashes with the overall feel of the show. "Its too over the top this season," another Redditor argued. Larter seemingly knows it can get a bit much, but she defends that they always trust Sheridan's "masterful" writing. "Some of the comedy goes close to satire. Taylor writes whatever he wants, and then me and Billy just play ball," Larter told The Hollywood Reporter.