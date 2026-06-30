Lauren Hutton Was A Stunning 1970s Supermodel - Here's What She Looks Like Now
Lauren Hutton didn't originally set out to be a supermodel, a term that hadn't been popularized in her time, but she became one nonetheless. She changed the industry by refusing to join the list of celebs with impressive tooth transformations, turning her gap into a profitable signature. Landing a landmark contract with Revlon in 1973, Hutton became a trailblazer with a confidence that never wavered. That remains true today. The model-turned-actor-turned-model again never stopped working, even into her 80s. Who can blame her? She definitely still has the looks — and charisma — to keep going in the cut-throat industry.
Hutton can often be spotted at the different fashion week events around the world, where she shows that her game is as strong as ever. Seen below at Paris Fashion Week in September 2024, Hutton, then 80, boasted the same iconic smile that highlighted her enviable facial structure. With her high cheeks and prominent jaw, Hutton still has the same impressive traits that made her stand out at the height of her career.
Besides, Hutton's fashion sense has evolved just as beautifully. Sporting an off-white jumpsuit with a saddle belt, the model looked sophisticated and timeless. But she doesn't just attend fashion events. In 2016, Hutton walked alongside none other than nepo baby model Gigi Hadid at the Bottega Veneta runway show at Milan Fashion Week. "What an incredible honor it was to walk the LEGENDARY icon Lauren Hutton down the runway," Hadid raved on Instagram. Hutton has always been beautiful, but she has also always been way more than that.
Lauren Hutton has embraced aging gracefully
Just like she had no interest in hiding her teeth, Lauren Hutton has no interest in hiding her age. Even though she's well past the working age of most models, she unapologetically continued to work in the fashion industry just the same. It's her own way of fighting ageism within the fashion industry. "If we're lucky, we're all going to get old," she told Byrdie in 2022 (via Page Six). That year, she became a brand ambassador for Strivectin, which embraced an age-positive attitude towards its skincare products.
That's what made Hutton interested in joining. "I think it's time to realize that anti-aging is an old-fashioned term," she said. "There's a lot of research that shows that our attitudes have so much to do with how we age." She believes the industry has a lot to gain by including broader audiences into its strategies. "We should all be focused on taking good care of our skin and ourselves, and the industry can help shift that conversation for the future," she argued.
Age had always been a problem for her. Hutton had been hearing she was too old since she first entered the industry at 22, with agents advising her to say she was 18. She refused to lie about her age, but it still left a mark. "I'd also spent all of my modeling life trying to look younger than I was," she told Interview magazine in 2013. In her 40s, she had had enough. "I said to [photographer] Steven [Meisel], 'Everyone is always trying to make me younger and I'm tired of that. I just want to be whoever I am right now.'" And she never looked back.