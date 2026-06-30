Lauren Hutton Was A Stunning 1970s Supermodel - Here's What She Looks Like Now

Lauren Hutton didn't originally set out to be a supermodel, a term that hadn't been popularized in her time, but she became one nonetheless. She changed the industry by refusing to join the list of celebs with impressive tooth transformations, turning her gap into a profitable signature. Landing a landmark contract with Revlon in 1973, Hutton became a trailblazer with a confidence that never wavered. That remains true today. The model-turned-actor-turned-model again never stopped working, even into her 80s. Who can blame her? She definitely still has the looks — and charisma — to keep going in the cut-throat industry.

Hutton can often be spotted at the different fashion week events around the world, where she shows that her game is as strong as ever. Seen below at Paris Fashion Week in September 2024, Hutton, then 80, boasted the same iconic smile that highlighted her enviable facial structure. With her high cheeks and prominent jaw, Hutton still has the same impressive traits that made her stand out at the height of her career.

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Besides, Hutton's fashion sense has evolved just as beautifully. Sporting an off-white jumpsuit with a saddle belt, the model looked sophisticated and timeless. But she doesn't just attend fashion events. In 2016, Hutton walked alongside none other than nepo baby model Gigi Hadid at the Bottega Veneta runway show at Milan Fashion Week. "What an incredible honor it was to walk the LEGENDARY icon Lauren Hutton down the runway," Hadid raved on Instagram. Hutton has always been beautiful, but she has also always been way more than that.