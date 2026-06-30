Cameron Diaz Took A Major Style Gamble At The Cannes Film Festival In 2002

Cameron Diaz made some bold fashion choices in the early 2000s, and one of her most risque looks was the dress she walked the red carpet in at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2002. She was there to support her Martin Scorsese-directed film, "Gangs of New York." For the occasion, Diaz flaunted her figure in a sparkling Versace gown that clung to her frame.

The piece was netted with a single shoulder strap. It was a bold, sheer look with sequins that shimmered as the cameras flashed to catch her photo. She wore black lingerie-style shorts underneath, and the "Charlie's Angels" actor flashed plenty of leg in a full-length skirt with a high slit, which was knotted at the top of her thigh. Her bright blond hair and fair skin made the black gown stand out even more. To complete the Cannes look, Diaz added open-toe black heels and kept the accessories minimal with thin silver bracelets.

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At a glance, one could mistake Diaz's gown for being see-through, and it's quite possible that the revealing number played a part in the Cannes Festival implementing new dress code rules in later years. Initially, "The Sweetest Thing" actor received blowback for the dazzling faux-nude gown. In May 2013, the piece made the sartorial dishonor roll when Entertainment Weekly deemed it one of the all-time worst Cannes outfits. Perhaps one of the reasons Diaz decided to leave the spotlight behind was because of the unfair scrutiny she was subjected to with her fashion-forward looks. But while her alluring Cannes dress offended the fashion sensibilities of some, it eventually earned praise in later years, nabbing a spot on Harper's Bazaar's most glamorous Cannes looks list in May 2020. That wasn't Diaz's only red carpet look that was given a sartorial reappraisal.