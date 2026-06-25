Heels Or Health? Dolly Parton's Latest Outing Has Fans Running To Her Defense

It appears that the iconic Dolly Parton will never retire her heels. On June 24, 2026, Parton rang in the opening of her own travel truck stop in a fringe-filled pink-and-blue look paired with sky-high stilettos. Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop is more than just a truck stop. It features a restaurant, round-the-clock gas station, general store, dog park, event space, and more.

"I'm sure some of you are wondering why I wanted a truck stop," Parton said (via ABC) to her audience before cutting the opening day ribbon. "Well, I couldn't leave it to beavers," she quipped, shading the famed travel stop Buc-ee's beaver mascot, and for good reason. Buc-ee's has a strict no-truck policy, while Parton's Travel Stop welcomes trucks and vehicles of all sizes.

However, Parton seemed slightly unstable at the event, which may or may not have been due to her heels or perhaps her ongoing health issues. Parton was joined by her two travel stop partners, Danny Nozell and Gregory H. Sachs, while she cut the ribbon. Fans noticed that the two seemed a bit too hands-on with the country star. One commented on Instagram, "Those guys were way too handsy with our girl." Another provided a different perspective, writing, "It's definitely a balance assist." With the height of those heels combined with Parton's health problems, the assist appeared necessary.