Heels Or Health? Dolly Parton's Latest Outing Has Fans Running To Her Defense
It appears that the iconic Dolly Parton will never retire her heels. On June 24, 2026, Parton rang in the opening of her own travel truck stop in a fringe-filled pink-and-blue look paired with sky-high stilettos. Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop is more than just a truck stop. It features a restaurant, round-the-clock gas station, general store, dog park, event space, and more.
"I'm sure some of you are wondering why I wanted a truck stop," Parton said (via ABC) to her audience before cutting the opening day ribbon. "Well, I couldn't leave it to beavers," she quipped, shading the famed travel stop Buc-ee's beaver mascot, and for good reason. Buc-ee's has a strict no-truck policy, while Parton's Travel Stop welcomes trucks and vehicles of all sizes.
However, Parton seemed slightly unstable at the event, which may or may not have been due to her heels or perhaps her ongoing health issues. Parton was joined by her two travel stop partners, Danny Nozell and Gregory H. Sachs, while she cut the ribbon. Fans noticed that the two seemed a bit too hands-on with the country star. One commented on Instagram, "Those guys were way too handsy with our girl." Another provided a different perspective, writing, "It's definitely a balance assist." With the height of those heels combined with Parton's health problems, the assist appeared necessary.
Dolly's heels might be too much to handle but her fans love her either way
Dolly Parton is well-versed in the highest of heels, but at 80, wearing them might not be as easy as it once was. After several postponed shows, Parton finally spoke out about her health concerns via Instagram. "The good news is I'm responding really well to meds and treatments," she assured her fans. Parton faces chronic kidney stones along with digestive and general immune system issues. She went on to say that her medications make her feel "swimmy-headed" or dizzy. This might be the root of why her truck stop partners kept their hands on her.
"Practically holding her up because of those 7" heels. Dolly you don't have to wear them for people to like you. They already do," a fan commented on Facebook. Meanwhile, some fans saw both sides of the situation. "I saw the hand, of course, but I also noticed she seemed unsteady on her feet. That doesn't excuse the personal space violation, but something looks a tad off with Miss Dolly," one fan commented on Instagram. If anything, Parton's older years have proved how much of a fighter she really is. In her health update video, she even said she wasn't going to let her medical issues stop her from wearing her beloved heels.
Despite her age and array of health issues, it seems that Parton can never truly abandon her signature look, heels and all. Either way, she has loyal fans in her corner, even if she begins to rock kitten heels.