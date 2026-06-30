12 Facts About The Family Ties Cast Only Real Fans Would Know

Few people match the neon-tinged '80s cred of Michael J. Fox, whose turn as Marty McFly across three "Back to the Future" films still rates as a landmark pop culture moment. However, it wasn't just his work on the big screen during the decade of Reaganomics and Aqua Net that made him an icon of the era. He also famously starred as Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom "Family Ties," one of the most popular shows of the time.

Created by Gary David Goldberg — who would later co-create the Fox vehicle "Spin City" for ABC — "Family Ties" chronicled the lives and times of ex-hippie parents Steven and Elyse Keaton (played by Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter, respectively) as they raise their children, the upstart yuppie Alex and his younger sisters Mallory (Jason Bateman's sister, Justine Bateman) and Jennifer (Tina Yothers). From its pitch-perfect cast to its sharp writing, "Family Ties" eventually became a hit for NBC and racked up several Emmy noms (including wins for Fox and Goldberg).

Behind the laughs, tender moments, and proto-culture war between Alex and his parents, there are some stories that only true Keaton family devotees know. Here are 12 facts about one of the best sitcoms of the '80s and all time.