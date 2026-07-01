Julie Andrews' Oldest Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning Like Her Mom

It's no surprise Julie Andrews made the perfect Queen Clarisse Renaldi: everything about her screams "serene queen of Genovia." Of course, Clarisse was a boy mom, but in real life, Andrews has three daughters and one stepdaughter (in addition to a stepson). Her first child, though, is daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, and, surprising absolutely no one, she's just as gorgeous as her famous mom.

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While Andrews' marriage to Blake Edwards was decades-spanning, prior to that she was married to award-winning set designer Tony Walton. She and Tony had been childhood friends and welcomed their daughter Emma a few years after getting married. Sadly, Andrews and Tony divorced, the actor writing extensively about how their careers made it impossible for them to have a settled family life in her 2019 memoir, "Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years." That said, even after their split, they remained very close friends, and both had a special bond with their daughter, Emma.

That bond has continued over the years, and Andrews and Emma have even worked together on a number of projects. Emma also bears a resemblance to her mom, and even if we wouldn't put them into the category of celebrity parents and kids who look like twins, they do have the same eyes (though Andrews' are blue and Emma's green) and overall coloring. What's more, despite their voices and accents being worlds apart (Emma was raised in the U.S. while Andrews has always retained her crisp English accent), they also have very similar mannerisms, like the way they smooth their hair down. That much became evident when they did an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2024. Emma is Andrews' only biological child. She and her second husband adopted their two daughters, Amy and Joanna Edwards, from Vietnam in the 1970s.