Julie Andrews' Oldest Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning Like Her Mom
It's no surprise Julie Andrews made the perfect Queen Clarisse Renaldi: everything about her screams "serene queen of Genovia." Of course, Clarisse was a boy mom, but in real life, Andrews has three daughters and one stepdaughter (in addition to a stepson). Her first child, though, is daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, and, surprising absolutely no one, she's just as gorgeous as her famous mom.
While Andrews' marriage to Blake Edwards was decades-spanning, prior to that she was married to award-winning set designer Tony Walton. She and Tony had been childhood friends and welcomed their daughter Emma a few years after getting married. Sadly, Andrews and Tony divorced, the actor writing extensively about how their careers made it impossible for them to have a settled family life in her 2019 memoir, "Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years." That said, even after their split, they remained very close friends, and both had a special bond with their daughter, Emma.
That bond has continued over the years, and Andrews and Emma have even worked together on a number of projects. Emma also bears a resemblance to her mom, and even if we wouldn't put them into the category of celebrity parents and kids who look like twins, they do have the same eyes (though Andrews' are blue and Emma's green) and overall coloring. What's more, despite their voices and accents being worlds apart (Emma was raised in the U.S. while Andrews has always retained her crisp English accent), they also have very similar mannerisms, like the way they smooth their hair down. That much became evident when they did an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2024. Emma is Andrews' only biological child. She and her second husband adopted their two daughters, Amy and Joanna Edwards, from Vietnam in the 1970s.
Julie Andrews and Emma have huge admiration for each other
Outside of sharing some of her mom's physical features, it's worth noting that Emma Walton Hamilton has also inherited a lot of Julie Andrews' grace and poise. Much of that was very intentional, and Emma told Her Campus in 2011 that even though she'd felt some of the pressure that comes with famous parents growing up, an unnamed mentor gave her some very valuable advice when she was a young adult. "She reminded me that my mother is associated with excellence and class, and that people want nothing more than to have that view confirmed. It was therefore up to me — part of my karma, in a sense — to do so. I have tried to honor and uphold that in my conduct ever since," she said. Major props to Emma for heeding the advice rather than acting out! Granted, it's not exactly surprising that Emma has been so dedicated to honoring her mom. After all, in their joint appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning," she recalled Andrews always instilling a culture of gratitude, even though she'd faced a lot of hardship herself growing up (like a wartime childhood and an alcoholic stepfather). "Her mantra has always been, 'Are we lucky or what?'" Emma gushed.
It's worth noting that the admiration goes both ways, too. Speaking to Vanity Fair about Emma's involvement in "Home Work," Andrews gushed, "She has a hugely generous heart, is very smart, and a much better writer than I am."
Talk about a classy mother-daughter duo, beautiful inside and out, and shout-out to whoever gave Emma that pearl of wisdom many years ago, because she's certainly honored Andrews' legacy and then some. If you need us, we'll be rewatching clips of "Your Crowning Glory" from "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."