Then & Now: Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos' Stunning Fashion Glow-Up
It took Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola Consuelos, some time to find her fashion footing on the red carpet. In December 2019, Lola was seen posing next to her mother outside the CNN Heroes Gala. The daytime talk show host looked effortlessly chic in a glittering black dress with full sleeves, while her daughter's attempt at glam was a more awkward fit. Lola opted for a night-blue, long-sleeve dress with a wrap fit that raised the hemline in the front. The piece had a high neckline and puffy sleeves, and it was poorly fitted to her frame. She also chose to complete the look with a pair of bright white boots that didn't match her ensemble.
Fortunately, Lola, who is the second-oldest of Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three kids, was able to get a better handle on her sartorial taste in the following years. Not only did Ripa's daughter grow up fast, but she also experienced a major fashion glow-up by the time she attended the GQ Men of the Year event in November 2025. Once again, Lola chose a dress with full sleeves, but this time it was an orange-red outfit that perfectly fit her frame. The classy gown also included zippers on the sides, which she left unzipped. With her hair slicked to the side and styled in a bun, she looked straight out of Old Hollywood.
Earlier that year, Ripa had high praise for how her daughter's taste in fashion had evolved. "I think that Lola has truly one of the most unique and totally 'her' senses of style," Ripa told People in a joint interview with Lola in April 2025. Part of that evolution was influenced by Lola moving overseas.
Lola Consuelos tried to get Kelly Ripa in a miniskirt
When Lola Consuelos moved across the pond, it had an impact on her fashion sensibilities. Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's daughter embarked on a career path as a singer, which led to Lola relocating to London. It didn't take long for the Brits to inform Lola's style, as she displayed in an Instagram carousel in October 2024. "[M]oves to London and immediately starts dressing like this," she wrote in the caption. The first slide was a mirror selfie captured with a digital camera, and the "Hypochondriac" singer sported a gray plaid blazer with blue squares, a white blouse underneath, and dark blue plaid slacks. In the third pic, Lola grabbed a matching gray cap, and the post included photos of British men wearing similar ensembles. "Quite the posh dressing style I love," one follower commented.
Lola continued to showcase her Brit-infused fashion in another Instagram post. She swapped out the blazer for a gray cropped Shushu/Tong jacket and matching miniskirt in February 2025. Opting to wear the jacket as a top, Lola had it fully buttoned while she once again captured the 'fit with a digital camera mirror selfie.
Later that year, Lola wore a different gray miniskirt when she posed for a photoshoot with Ripa for People's World's Most Beautiful issue. Unsatisfied with simply flaunting her own legs in the high-hemmed outfit, Lola wanted to twin with her mom. "Today was a special occasion. Lola asked me to put on [the] skirt [she's wearing] and I said, 'I just cannot.' Simply cannot," Ripa told the outlet in April 2025. "Past a certain age, you got to know when to hang up your disco shoes!" Ripa playfully added.