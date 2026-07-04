Carson Daly's Comments About His Failed Tara Reid Engagement Hint They Made The Right Call

Once upon a time, Carson Daly and Tara Reid were in a relationship. The "Total Request Live" VJ and the "American Pie" star then got engaged in October 2000 after only about six months of dating. It didn't last, though. The whole thing was called off by June 2001, when Reid and Carson split for good. Comments Daly made about the short-lived engagement show they made the right decision. "To some extent, I dodged a bullet," he told Elle in 2012. While the remark might come across as disrespectful, matchmaker Susan Trombetti told Nicki Swift they both probably did.

In his response, Daly noted they had different lifestyles and that the experience helped him see he had more in common with non-famous women. "There were values I was more likely to find in a nice, Midwestern girl than one who was living on the coast, pursuing fame," Daly said. It turns out that Daly wasn't alone in his musing. Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, told us she often gets clients looking for Midwestern or small-town matches. "Midwest and small towns offer a stronger sense of community, family, tradition, and politeness compared to big cities where people are just hurrying through life on the daily grind," she said.

In her experience, the stereotype isn't completely off. "There does seem to be something to Midwest values or small-town values and have experienced that with my Midwest clients," she said. Reid is obviously not that. She started acting at age 6 and shot to fame early. With different aspirations, their relationship was unlikely to work out.