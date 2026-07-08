Rebecca Falcone From Landman Has A Gorgeous Husband In Real Life

Portraying the ruthless lawyer Rebecca Falcone on "Landman" transformed Kayla Wallace's life and career, but Hallmark fans might recognize her from "When Calls the Heart." It was on the Western drama that Wallace met her now-husband, Kevin McGarry. And the real-life partner of the "Landman" star is quite easy on the eye, making the two a stunning couple. Joining the Hallmark show in Season 6, McGarry quickly became a fan-favorite. It's easy to see why, too.

With his baby-blue eyes, dark hair, and strong jaw, the Canadian hunk checks all the boxes of TV heartthrob. His storyline also helped his image among the ladies. While his character, Nathan Grant, developed feelings for the protagonist, Elizabeth Thatcher (played by Erin Krakow), right away, he accepted her rebuffs with grace and humility. And when Elizabeth comes to realize she has feelings for him, Nathan remains patient as he waits for the right time. It isn't until Season 11 that Elizabeth and Nathan share their kiss, several years into his storyline.

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Fans were all in love with McGarry's character by then. "I've always been TEAM NATHAN. The look they gave each other when Elizabeth was dancing with Lucas sold me! Oh God!" a Reddit user raved in a 2025 thread. And if some accounts are to be believed, McGarry is just as lovable in real life as he is on the show. "My favorite hunk on that show is definitely Kevin McGarry. Met him in person too and he is a very nice person," the OP on the Reddit thread shared. It turns out that his love story with Wallace also mirrored his onscreen romance in a few ways.