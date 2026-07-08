Rebecca Falcone From Landman Has A Gorgeous Husband In Real Life
Portraying the ruthless lawyer Rebecca Falcone on "Landman" transformed Kayla Wallace's life and career, but Hallmark fans might recognize her from "When Calls the Heart." It was on the Western drama that Wallace met her now-husband, Kevin McGarry. And the real-life partner of the "Landman" star is quite easy on the eye, making the two a stunning couple. Joining the Hallmark show in Season 6, McGarry quickly became a fan-favorite. It's easy to see why, too.
With his baby-blue eyes, dark hair, and strong jaw, the Canadian hunk checks all the boxes of TV heartthrob. His storyline also helped his image among the ladies. While his character, Nathan Grant, developed feelings for the protagonist, Elizabeth Thatcher (played by Erin Krakow), right away, he accepted her rebuffs with grace and humility. And when Elizabeth comes to realize she has feelings for him, Nathan remains patient as he waits for the right time. It isn't until Season 11 that Elizabeth and Nathan share their kiss, several years into his storyline.
Fans were all in love with McGarry's character by then. "I've always been TEAM NATHAN. The look they gave each other when Elizabeth was dancing with Lucas sold me! Oh God!" a Reddit user raved in a 2025 thread. And if some accounts are to be believed, McGarry is just as lovable in real life as he is on the show. "My favorite hunk on that show is definitely Kevin McGarry. Met him in person too and he is a very nice person," the OP on the Reddit thread shared. It turns out that his love story with Wallace also mirrored his onscreen romance in a few ways.
Kayla Wallace initially turned down Kevin McGarry's advances
When Kayla Wallace first met Kevin McGarry when they joined "When Calls the Heart" in 2018, she wasn't interested in a romantic relationship with him. When he mustered the courage to ask her out, she actually turned him down. So they were friends for about two years. "She said no and made me work for it," he joked at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in 2024. It wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that she developed feelings for him as they had to film in small groups. "She really couldn't see too many other people," he laughed.
Wallace's version of how their love story began supports McGarry's. "[It] wasn't an immediate thing," she told People in 2024. "It was definitely stretched over many years that we were friends." When she joined the Hallmark show, she had no way of knowing she would meet and fall in love with her future husband. And she often muses about what could have been had they not joined the cast. After all, showbiz is a cutthroat industry where nothing is guaranteed. "We're always just grateful that the cards played out the way they did, and that we got to work together," she added.
Wallace and McGarry got engaged in 2022 and confirmed they had tied the knot in 2024. In November 2025, Wallace revealed the couple was expecting their first child. "Happy first Father's Day to my wonderful husband @kevin_mcgarry_w. It has been absolute bliss watching you become a father. I'm in awe of you every day," she captioned a May 2026 Instagram post. McGarry's patience and persistence has certainly paid off.