The Stunning Transformation Of Landman's Kayla Wallace

"Landman" fans know Kayla Wallace as the no-nonsense Rebecca Falcone, but long before she joined the Paramount+ hit, she was a big name in the Hallmark scene. It's safe to say the jump from wholesome Christmas films and "When Calls the Heart" to her grittier new gig has been quite the 180 — but the actor has undergone quite the transformation over the years, too.

While Wallace is known primarily as an actor these days, longtime fans may know that she's a triple threat. In fact, her first professional TV job was in "Descendants" as a member of the chorus. In the late 2010s and even into the early 2020s, Wallace regularly shared videos of herself singing on Instagram, often prompting her followers to ask if she was planning on releasing her own music.

Since joining the cast of "Landman," Wallace hasn't shared many more singing videos, though on a 2024 episode of "Kyle Meredith with ..." she shared that music remained a big part of her life. "There's been, I guess, seasons of my life where it's an everyday thing for me, and there's been seasons of my life where I haven't touched my piano in a month ... it ebbs and flows," she said, adding that she'd begun playing piano and singing as a kid. As for the possibility of releasing her own music, Wallace shared that she was open to it in the future, but hinted at not being quite ready for that shift yet. "It's such a vulnerable thing ... as an actor, you're stepping into somebody else's story ... and when it's your own story and your own songs ... just takes me a little more time to be ready to share it with the world, you know?" she said. Fair enough!