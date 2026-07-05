What Happened To Jennifer Keaton From '80s Sitcom Family Ties?

Throughout the 1980s, one of the biggest sitcoms on television was "Family Ties." And with the show's success, the young actors in the cast got just as big. One of these stars was Tina Yothers, who played Jennifer Keaton. Jennifer was the third child of the central Keaton family, with parents Elyse and Steven Keaton. With the long-running sitcom following Jennifer from her elementary school days to high school, viewers at home grew quite familiar with the actor. And after the show ended, there were a lot of expectations for Yothers' future career.

But unlike some of her "Family Ties" co-stars who went on to be huge stars, like Michael J. Fox and Courteney Cox, Yothers went a different route. She initially continued acting, with roles in TV movies like "Laker Girls" and "A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Jealous Jokester," but after 2000, she dropped completely off the radar, at least from acting. Instead, she pivoted to music. Yothers explored a solo music career during her time on "Family Ties," but in the late 1990s, she formed a band called Jaded with her brother, Cory Yothers. They released an album called "Confessions" in 2000, and they reportedly performed here and there in the 2000s.

At the same time, Yothers' personal life flourished. She got married to husband Robert Kaiser in 2002, and they have two children together, a daughter and a son. Yothers is also stepmother to Kaiser's two children from a previous relationship. With all this going on, she has certainly been busy in the years since "Family Ties" ended. And while she hasn't acted since 2000, she hasn't completely been away from the television world.