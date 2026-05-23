TLC's What Not To Wear Reportedly Had Tons Of Behind-The-Scenes Drama

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While the TLC fashion reality show "What Not to Wear" remains a beloved favorite years after it went off the air, any reality TV fan knows that production on a show like this isn't always sunshine and roses. In the case of Stacy London and Clinton Kelly's series about helping fashion newbies develop a sense of style, there certainly wasn't the same level of drama as, say, "The Real Housewives" franchise, but it wasn't perfect either.

"What Not to Wear," which ran for 12 seasons from 2003 to 2013 on TLC before it was canceled, followed Kelly and London as they surprised unsuspecting people with their expertise on fashion. The person at the center of each episode would be recommended by a friend or family member who thought they really needed help with their style. The hosts would then help that individual get a whole new wardrobe that was more flattering and chic than their previous clothes.

Years after the show ended, fans think back on "What Not to Wear" with fondness and appreciation. Many people shared hope that the series would come back, and in 2025, the hosts reunited for a sequel show of sorts called "Wear Whatever the F You Want" with a more modern approach. But even with this new show, fans can't help but be nostalgic for the old. And they might be surprised to learn that there was a lot more going on behind the scenes than they thought.