TLC's What Not To Wear Reportedly Had Tons Of Behind-The-Scenes Drama
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While the TLC fashion reality show "What Not to Wear" remains a beloved favorite years after it went off the air, any reality TV fan knows that production on a show like this isn't always sunshine and roses. In the case of Stacy London and Clinton Kelly's series about helping fashion newbies develop a sense of style, there certainly wasn't the same level of drama as, say, "The Real Housewives" franchise, but it wasn't perfect either.
"What Not to Wear," which ran for 12 seasons from 2003 to 2013 on TLC before it was canceled, followed Kelly and London as they surprised unsuspecting people with their expertise on fashion. The person at the center of each episode would be recommended by a friend or family member who thought they really needed help with their style. The hosts would then help that individual get a whole new wardrobe that was more flattering and chic than their previous clothes.
Years after the show ended, fans think back on "What Not to Wear" with fondness and appreciation. Many people shared hope that the series would come back, and in 2025, the hosts reunited for a sequel show of sorts called "Wear Whatever the F You Want" with a more modern approach. But even with this new show, fans can't help but be nostalgic for the old. And they might be surprised to learn that there was a lot more going on behind the scenes than they thought.
The hit TLC reality show had a toxic work environment
In the years since "What Not to Wear" concluded, Clinton Kelly and Stacy London have opened up a bit more about what really went on behind the scenes of the show. In a 2025 interview with Page Six, Kelly boldly said that the hosts had to deal with a "toxic" work environment during "a couple seasons." He added, "I think that we were young and new to the business and we just took it. We took a lot of toxicity."
As for specifics of what didn't work on the set of the fashion TV series, Kelly and London mentioned "unnecessarily long" and unpredictable schedules. This included 16-hour days, working on the weekends, and having to share a dressing room. At one point, they filmed 60 episodes in one year. During Season 6 of the show, Kelly even had a countdown for how many episodes he had left to film until the end of his contract. He was looking forward to getting out of the job. Kelly only agreed to do more seasons after a new TLC network president came in and made some major changes to address his issues. Later, London joked about the struggles in Season 6 during an interview with People, saying, "We talk about Season 6 like it's 666."
For London, the intense work environment actually seemed to affect her personal health. She recounted how, in Season 10, she had pain and swelling in her ankles that led her to limit the number of episodes she could do. The year after "What Not to Wear" ended, London was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis.
They pressured guests to do things they didn't want to
Episodes of "What Not to Wear" might seem to always have a happy ending, but there were plenty of struggles to get there, both on- and off-screen. With a different client each episode, hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly met resistance from plenty of people who didn't agree with their fashion rules or style ideas. And sometimes, the hosts or the beauty team pushed a little too hard for a change the client didn't want, going against their wishes.
Whether it was throwing away their favorite fashion pieces or forcing them to try a hairstyle they truly didn't like, guests faced pressure to do things they didn't want to, and it didn't always end well. Singer-songwriter Megan Slankard, who was on one episode of the show, recounted her experience in a TikTok video in 2024. She said that, when it came to changing her hair, she was "traumatized." She gave the hairstylist free rein for everything except for changing the color. The hairstylist pushed her so much to dye it that she "broke down in a very weepy tears." In the end, she didn't have to dye it, but that doesn't mean it wasn't a rough moment for her.
Other former guests talked about facing pressure to wear more feminine clothes than they liked, as was also the case with Slankard. The show tended to push for clothing that emphasized someone's figure and rarely encouraged clients to lean into their more unique and eclectic styles. Also, there were some hidden fees for the guests that weren't mentioned on the show. On Reddit, people claiming to be former guests or to know others who appeared on the show revealed that there were taxes on the clothing, which they paid for themselves, and that their hair, makeup, and tailoring were extra.
Clinton and Stacy had many ups and downs in their relationship
For people with even a passing interest in "What Not to Wear," you've probably heard of the reported tension between co-stars Clinton Kelly and Stacy London. Honestly, it's not that surprising after learning about the show's intense filming schedule. Kelly shared his thoughts on their relationship in his 2017 collection of essays, "I Hate Everyone, Except You." The two seemed to have a serious love-or-hate relationship, with little in between.
"I either adored her or despised her," Kelly wrote. He specifically mentioned the large amount of time they spent working on the show. Going on, he said, "We spent nearly sixty hours a week in captivity, rarely more than an arm's length away from each other. Trust me when I tell you that is just too much time to spend with any other human being you didn't choose of your own free will." After the book came out, London blocked Kelly on Twitter, now X. This ignited the reports of a feud between Kelly and Clinton, and it wasn't until years later that they officially reconciled ahead of their new show.
Clarifying the whole situation to People in 2025, Kelly shared how it was truly the extended close proximity with London that led to any issues. He said, "It had nothing to do with Stacy. It could have been anybody. It could have been my grandmother sitting there. I just needed to be alone for a second." They needed time apart to craft their own identities and styles. London added that, to make up, they "just needed to communicate with each other." She concluded, "The fact is, we have been working too long in the trenches together to let our friendship not revive itself." Luckily, they hashed out any issues and appear to be close friends once again.