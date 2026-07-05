Ellen From Family Ties Is Aging Like Fine Wine. See Her Gorgeous Evolution

Tracy Pollan was 25 years old when she first captivated hearts as Ellen Reed on "Family Ties," joining the cast four seasons into the series in 1985. Pollan's fun chemistry with her co-star (and future husband), Michael J. Fox, instantly delighted audiences, who still look back at her character's arc with fondness. Of course, fans were just as enamored by the star's beauty and grace, which she effortlessly wielded during her time on the show. Despite her popularity, however, Pollan departed "Family Ties" at the close of Season 4, in the pursuit of "other projects" (via Chicago Tribune). Fortunately for her fans, she's still around, and aging like fine wine!

Universal Studios & Taylor Hill/Getty & undefined

Tracy Pollan is one of those celebs who are much older than you think. The actor, who still works in entertainment (she appeared in the 2025 Hallmark film "Hollywood Touchdown: A Bills Love Story"), turned 66 years old in 2026. However, we'd believe her if she claimed to be in her early 50s. Of course, she had a great foundation. The photo on the left was taken during her time on "Family Ties," landing somewhere between 1985 and 1987. Back then, she was still a starry-eyed young actor, whose voluminous brown hair, sprinkled with subtle blond highlights, inspired hair envy at every turn. By November 2025, when the photo on the right was taken, Pollan had completely ditched her brunette mane to take a walk on the blond side. And while we definitely think the lighter hair suits her better, her gorgeous smile is what really set off the second look.