Landman Star Jon Hamm Has A Sizable Age Gap With His Real-Life Wife

While age-gap relationships are not the most favorable dynamic for public optics, they remain commonplace in Hollywood. Countless stars end up walking down the aisle with someone much younger than themselves, whether as a result of physical attraction, a desire to stay young, or simply finding a soulmate who happens to be much younger. This is especially true for "Mad Men" and "Landman" star Jon Hamm, who tied the knot with Anna Osceola in June 2023, despite their staggering age gap of 17 years; Hamm was born in 1971, while Osceola was born in 1988.

The acting couple first met on the set of "Mad Men" in 2015, the same year Hamm had a high-profile breakup with his partner of 18 years, actor and director Jennifer Westfeldt. Osceola played only a minor role in the series finale. With both his long-term relationship and "Mad Men" ending in 2015, Hamm reportedly spiraled into depression and entered rehab. After some self-care, he and Osceola reconnected five years later and began a romantic relationship in 2020. In 2022, they acted together once more in the remake "Confess, Fletch." The next year, they were married at a former "Mad Men" location in Big Sur, California, with many celebrities in attendance.

The "Landman" cast and their real-life partners have been a hot topic of conversation since the show first aired in November 2024, from Billy Bob Thornton's sixth wife Connie Angland to James Jordan's 2025 engagement. Hamm's marriage is no exception, with their age gap proving to be controversial among fans. "Another 50 something man with a woman who could be his daughter. Great," an Instagram user commented on a video of Hamm and Osceola being spotted together in New York City. "Oh, he brought his daughter how nice. Lol," another user joked.