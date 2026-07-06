Bryan & Sarah Baeumler's Oldest Daughter Charlotte Grew Up To Be Gorgeous
HGTV viewers are familiar with Bryan Baeumler and Sarah Baeumler's daughter, Charlotte Baeumler, from her appearances on their reality shows, but they may not realize she has grown over the years and is now in college! Not only have fans gotten to know Sarah and Bryan's kids on "Renovation Island" and other shows, but the parents also documented many of their children's milestones over the years online. When Charlotte was 10 years old, Sarah posted a mommy-daughter selfie to Facebook in July 2017 and mentioned how the youngster was off at ballet camp. The following year, Charlotte was back at the camp, and Sarah uploaded a snap of her daughter practicing in leotards. That was the same year Charlotte made her TV debut on her parents' series.
Fast forward to April 2023. To commemorate her daughter turning 16 years old, Sarah posted an Instagram carousel that included multiple throwback pics. Of course, that meant Charlotte was also learning how to drive. Shortly after getting her driver's permit, the 16-year-old explained why Bryan was a better fit with her behind the wheel. "I prefer driving with my dad, for sure. I think we're similar, the way we drive," she admitted on an episode of "Renovation Island." As fans may know, Sarah and Bryan don't live lavish lives, so that meant no hired drivers, although Sarah joked in an Instagram car selfie that Charlotte was her "personal Uber."
A couple of years later, Charlotte had another big birthday when she turned 18 years old in April 2025. Once again, Sarah uploaded an Instagram carousel. That time around, the "Renovation Island" star chose more recent snaps, and it showed how much her daughter had matured. That also coincided with another majormilestone for Charlotte, one that had her move away.
Charlotte Baumler went off to college
The same month that their daughter turned 18 years old, Sarah Baeumler and Bryan Baeumler prepared to send Charlotte Baeumler off to college at High Point University. Sarah posted a video to Instagram in April 2025 documenting the experience as her daughter was seen walking on the college campus and going into her dorm room. "For years we've watched her grow, stumble, get back up, laugh, and discover who she is," she wrote in the touching caption. When classes were set to begin, Bryan also posted about bidding farewell to their oldest daughter. "It was a very bittersweet and emotional weekend dropping Charlotte off for University," he wrote in an Instagram video in August 2025.
Charlotte appeared to take to college quickly, as she joined the Kappa Delta sorority. On her Instagram page, she made multiple posts alongside her sorority sisters. That included a trip a group of them took to the Bahamas for spring break in her freshman year of February 2026.
Besides going off to college, another sign that Sarah and Bryan's kids were all grown up was that Charlotte had a serious boyfriend. She met her beau in high school, and he took her to the junior prom in April 2024. Sarah posted a photo of the couple to Instagram at the time, and offered a little insight. "And yes, her boyfriend is Baeumler Approved," she wrote with a cry-laughing emoji. The following year, Charlotte and her boyfriend were back at the prom with her boyfriend, and she uploaded snaps to her Instagram page with the first slide showing her hugging onto him. To show how in love she was, Charlotte also posted a mirror selfie of the pair sharing a kiss, and added an Instagram Highlight dedicated to her boyfriend.