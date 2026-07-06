Bryan & Sarah Baeumler's Oldest Daughter Charlotte Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

HGTV viewers are familiar with Bryan Baeumler and Sarah Baeumler's daughter, Charlotte Baeumler, from her appearances on their reality shows, but they may not realize she has grown over the years and is now in college! Not only have fans gotten to know Sarah and Bryan's kids on "Renovation Island" and other shows, but the parents also documented many of their children's milestones over the years online. When Charlotte was 10 years old, Sarah posted a mommy-daughter selfie to Facebook in July 2017 and mentioned how the youngster was off at ballet camp. The following year, Charlotte was back at the camp, and Sarah uploaded a snap of her daughter practicing in leotards. That was the same year Charlotte made her TV debut on her parents' series.

Fast forward to April 2023. To commemorate her daughter turning 16 years old, Sarah posted an Instagram carousel that included multiple throwback pics. Of course, that meant Charlotte was also learning how to drive. Shortly after getting her driver's permit, the 16-year-old explained why Bryan was a better fit with her behind the wheel. "I prefer driving with my dad, for sure. I think we're similar, the way we drive," she admitted on an episode of "Renovation Island." As fans may know, Sarah and Bryan don't live lavish lives, so that meant no hired drivers, although Sarah joked in an Instagram car selfie that Charlotte was her "personal Uber."

A couple of years later, Charlotte had another big birthday when she turned 18 years old in April 2025. Once again, Sarah uploaded an Instagram carousel. That time around, the "Renovation Island" star chose more recent snaps, and it showed how much her daughter had matured. That also coincided with another majormilestone for Charlotte, one that had her move away.