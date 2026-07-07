Daniel Craig's Eldest Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous
While most people see Daniel Craig and think of his marriage to fellow actor Rachel Weisz, that wasn't actually the first time he walked down the aisle. Craig got married to a woman named Fiona "Harley" Loudon in 1992, and they welcomed a daughter named Ella the same year. Craig and Harley got divorced in 1994. But they've continued to co-parent their child together. Known to be quite private, Craig and his ex-wife raised Ella out of the public eye. It wasn't until the young woman started acting that fans really got to see her.
Ella is just breaking out in the industry, so she's only made a few public appearances of note, most with her dad. Ella's first big event was the world premiere of her father's final James Bond film, "No Time To Die," in 2021. The same year, she was also photographed at a few high-profile parties. But it wasn't until October 2022 that she came out again to support her dad at the BFI London Film Festival closing night gala for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," in which Craig appeared alongside Angela Lansbury in her final film role. In photos from the event, the resemblance between father and daughter was undeniable.
Ella looked beautiful at the screening. She also clearly takes after Craig in a lot of ways. The two share their piercing blue eyes, as well as their noses, prominent ears, and face shape. Add to that her clear acting talent, and she's definitely her father's daughter. With any luck, Ella will keep popping up at industry events as she continues her own career in Hollywood.
Daniel Craig's daughter Ella takes after her artist parents
Daniel Craig has been a huge star for many years now, while his daughter, Ella Loudon, has slowly been building her career. She continues to follow in her father's footsteps, and Ella already has a bunch of acting roles on her resume. They include "Trauma is a Time Machine," "Can't Let It Go," and the rom-com "One Night Only."
Ella has also been modeling for a long time now. It's probably not a surprise to many given her great genes. During an interview with Achtung Mode magazine in early 2026, Ella shared some of the things she's learned from working so far. She explained, "The biggest lesson I've learnt is to expect the unexpected. Each job is different which makes it impossible to ever stop learning." She was then asked if she preferred modeling or acting. Ella replied, "As long as there is a story to be told, I'm happy to tell it in whatever form."
Ella's mother, Harley Loudon, is a singer and artist. She almost never appears in public except for performances. Ella has clearly taken an interest in her dad's work, but she also shares her mother's passions. In another 2026 interview, she mentioned her love of painting and writing. She has also dabbled in music, releasing one song called "Dreams," and she has collaborated with other artists as well. It seems safe to say that the possibilities for what she can do are endless for Craig's daughter Ella.