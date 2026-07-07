Daniel Craig's Eldest Daughter Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

While most people see Daniel Craig and think of his marriage to fellow actor Rachel Weisz, that wasn't actually the first time he walked down the aisle. Craig got married to a woman named Fiona "Harley" Loudon in 1992, and they welcomed a daughter named Ella the same year. Craig and Harley got divorced in 1994. But they've continued to co-parent their child together. Known to be quite private, Craig and his ex-wife raised Ella out of the public eye. It wasn't until the young woman started acting that fans really got to see her.

Ella is just breaking out in the industry, so she's only made a few public appearances of note, most with her dad. Ella's first big event was the world premiere of her father's final James Bond film, "No Time To Die," in 2021. The same year, she was also photographed at a few high-profile parties. But it wasn't until October 2022 that she came out again to support her dad at the BFI London Film Festival closing night gala for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," in which Craig appeared alongside Angela Lansbury in her final film role. In photos from the event, the resemblance between father and daughter was undeniable.

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Ella looked beautiful at the screening. She also clearly takes after Craig in a lot of ways. The two share their piercing blue eyes, as well as their noses, prominent ears, and face shape. Add to that her clear acting talent, and she's definitely her father's daughter. With any luck, Ella will keep popping up at industry events as she continues her own career in Hollywood.