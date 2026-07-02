Kate Middleton's 2026 Wimbledon Look Is Stunning — But One Thing Has Us Scratching Our Heads
Wimbledon has officially kicked off amidst one of the hottest summers in the U.K. to date. Temperatures are reaching a record-breaking high of nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, a large departure from the U.K.'s usual summer climate. When Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived for day four of the sporting event in a gorgeous blue pantsuit, it was hard to believe that she was comfortable given the heat. Kate Middleton has always committed to serving striking, fashionable looks, but this time around, perhaps she should have prioritized comfort over appearance.
The bright blue ensemble was a set from Gabriela Hearst. It was partially made of linen, which hopefully provided some breathability. Middleton also opted to style her hair up in a slick ponytail, which should've helped keep her cool (and it looked great too, joining the ranks of her best hairstyles). Luckily, Middleton is only a spectator of the games rather than a player. Due to the extreme heat, Wimbledon has allowed players to go on "heat breaks" to cool down. According to ESPN, players can request a break if temperatures exceed 86 degrees Fahrenheit. If requested, these breaks will last 10 minutes between sets. For fans, over 100 water fountains are available within the venue. Thankfully, the retractable roof typically used for rain or during evening games can now be used as shade during the day to protect from the hot sun.
Amid massive heat wave, Wimbledon 2026 asks the question: fashion or comfort?
This heatwave isn't just affecting the U.K. High temperatures have spread to many European countries, including France, Spain, and Germany. In fact, more than 1,000 recent deaths in France, and the same amount in Spain, have been linked to the extreme temperatures (via The Guardian). While this type of weather might be typical for people living in the U.S, the lack of air conditioning within several European buildings might have something to do with the issues arising. However, despite the heat, many Europeans are reportedly against air conditioning, in part due to high energy prices and the way it affects the environment (per CBS News).
The show must go on despite the heat. With Wimbledon underway, it's clear to see that Catherine, Princess of Wales isn't the only one who seemed a bit overdressed for the occasion. Although many men looked spiffy in their button-up suits, including David Beckham (who has a close relationship with the royal family) and Richard E. Grant, let's hope they're not overheating for fashion's sake. Lighter fabrics like linen seem to be the move this time around, or even a classic summer dress for the ladies. Hopefully, the heat subsides in the coming days as Wimbledon continues until July 12, 2026.