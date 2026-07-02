The One Wedding Day Demand Pamela Anderson Agreed To Fulfill For Her Son

Pamela Anderson's son asked for a favor from her for his wedding day. On June 28, photos of "The Naked Gun" star preparing for the wedding in Saint-Tropez were published by the Daily Mail. Those were taken almost two years after Dylan Lee — who is one of two sons she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee — popped the question to his fiancé Paula Bruss. In the pics, Anderson was seen rocking a floral outfit with bright blond hair before the big day. But it was no accident that her hair was reminiscent of her trademark look.

Pamela Anderson, 58, is radiant as she soaks up the sun in Saint-Tropez with son Dylan, 28, ahead of his wedding to fiancee https://t.co/qzkcYw8pc8 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 29, 2026

Leading up to the nuptials, Anderson recalled Dylan making a special request. "You know, my son Dylan's getting married this year and he just said, 'Mom, can you be blonde for my wedding?'" Anderson said while appearing on "Today" in February. Prior to that, she debuted a bold strawberry-red hairstyle in September 2025 with her locks chopped short. Even though she'd committed to the new look, Anderson had no problem reverting back to blond, as she was very excited about her son saying his "I dos."

Dylan proposed to Bruss, his longtime girlfriend, in July 2024. He shared the news on Instagram in a three-carousel post that included a video of the proposal. Even though Anderson's philosophy on marriage is unique, she wasted no time gushing over the engagement. "I'm so happy for you guys!!! You are meant for each other ... I love you both, congratulations!" she wrote (via Hello!). Later that year, Bruss showed off her stunning engagement ring in an Instagram post. "[Y]ou make me the happiest girl in the world," Bruss wrote in December 2024. While Anderson listened to her son about changing her hair, he previously listened to her advice about dating.