Pamela Anderson's Philosophy On Marriage Is Reportedly Unique
Pamela Anderson remains outspoken about her life. The "Baywatch" actor has strong feelings about the upcoming true-life miniseries "Pam & Tommy," which details Anderson's sex tape scandal with her then-husband, rockstar Tommy Lee. "The upcoming Pam & Tommy Hulu series has been very painful for Pamela Anderson and for anyone that loves her," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It is shocking that this series is allowed to happen without her approval." Anderson voiced her disapproval of the stars portraying her and her ex, Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in May 2021. "She and her family think the show is a cheap knock-off," a source told The Sun.
The "Pam & Tommy" series covers only one of Anderson's failed marriages. After she split with the Mötley Crüe member in 1998, Anderson went on to marry musician Kid Rock in 2006. Their union ended in an ugly divorce the same year and, in 2007, Anderson moved on with third husband Rick Soloman. Anderson and Solomon split and reunited in 2013 only to divorce again the same year. Anderson uncoupled with movie exec Jon Peters in 2020, though they never legally married despite having a wedding ceremony, per The Hollywood Reporter. Most recently, Anderson filed for divorce from her fourth husband of one year, Dan Hayhurst in January. "Dan turned out to be a d*** to Pamela — he was unkind and unsupportive," a source told Page Six. Anderson is now speaking out about her unique take on marriage.
Pamela Anderson isn't affected by her divorces
Pamela Anderson has a unique approach to her marriages, a source told People. "Pam loves weddings," she said. "The divorces aren't that hard to her." Anderson is reportedly "quick to pull the trigger" on her marriages. "How quick is she to undo the trigger?" the source continued. "She realizes things weren't meant to be." The actor is all about going with the flow in her love life, the source explained. "She's very into passion," the source described. "She loves the newness of love. And then when it wears off, she realizes life would be better without it."
It seems Anderson's all about stepping away from the things that don't serve her anymore. The star announced on Instagram on January 26, 2021 she would be quitting her social media platforms. Anderson posted a thoughtful announcement about her leave from Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. "I've never been interested in social media And now that Im settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature," she wrote. "I am free." She continued with a message to her followers, "Lets hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time." Whatever works for you, Pam!