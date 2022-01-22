Pamela Anderson's Philosophy On Marriage Is Reportedly Unique

Pamela Anderson remains outspoken about her life. The "Baywatch" actor has strong feelings about the upcoming true-life miniseries "Pam & Tommy," which details Anderson's sex tape scandal with her then-husband, rockstar Tommy Lee. "The upcoming Pam & Tommy Hulu series has been very painful for Pamela Anderson and for anyone that loves her," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It is shocking that this series is allowed to happen without her approval." Anderson voiced her disapproval of the stars portraying her and her ex, Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in May 2021. "She and her family think the show is a cheap knock-off," a source told The Sun.

The "Pam & Tommy" series covers only one of Anderson's failed marriages. After she split with the Mötley Crüe member in 1998, Anderson went on to marry musician Kid Rock in 2006. Their union ended in an ugly divorce the same year and, in 2007, Anderson moved on with third husband Rick Soloman. Anderson and Solomon split and reunited in 2013 only to divorce again the same year. Anderson uncoupled with movie exec Jon Peters in 2020, though they never legally married despite having a wedding ceremony, per The Hollywood Reporter. Most recently, Anderson filed for divorce from her fourth husband of one year, Dan Hayhurst in January. "Dan turned out to be a d*** to Pamela — he was unkind and unsupportive," a source told Page Six. Anderson is now speaking out about her unique take on marriage.