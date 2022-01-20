What We Know About Pamela Anderson's Split From Her Husband Of One Year

"Baywatch" actor Pamela Anderson and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst are officially separating, after getting married in December 2020, according to Rolling Stone. An anonymous source told the publication that Anderson felt that their marriage had run its full course during the pandemic.

In January 2021, a month after Anderson and Hayhurst were married, his ex Carey came forward in The Sun and alleged that Anderson was a "home wrecker" who stole her man. "I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me," she said. According to Carey, Anderson hired Hayhurst to work on her house, and he initially couldn't stand working for the star. Once the pandemic began, however, he began to cozy up to her. "This is not the lockdown love story which is being portrayed, it's all a facade," Carey said. She also alleged that the new couple acted like teenagers. "They sit on their property drinking," she said. "It's like the Dan and Pam show."

However, this chain of events didn't seem to phase Hayhurst and Anderson all that much. "I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us," Anderson told the Daily Mail about their wedding day. She added, "I feel like I've come full circle."