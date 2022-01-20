What We Know About Pamela Anderson's Split From Her Husband Of One Year
Actor Pamela Anderson, who starred as C.J. Parker on the television show "Baywatch" during the '90s, made headlines in the same decade for her first marriage. Anderson met Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1994, according to US Weekly, and tied the knot just four days later. Their relationship was viewed as quite controversial for the time, as their sex tape was stolen and leaked shortly after their wedding — which is the plot of Hulu's upcoming "Pam & Tommy" show.
"There was Tommy and then there was nobody else. He was the love of my life. We had wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us," Anderson told People (via Biography) in 2015, looking back on their tumultuous marriage and the two children they share.
In the years since their separation in 1998, Anderson has been married several more times, including to musician Kid Rock in 2006, to poker player Rick Salomon twice – in 2007 and 2014, and to film producer Jon Peters for 12 days in January 2020. Her latest marriage to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst had appeared to be going well, but the couple announced their split in January 2022. Here's everything to know about what led to Anderson and Hayhurst's separation.
Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst's marriage is over
"Baywatch" actor Pamela Anderson and bodyguard Dan Hayhurst are officially separating, after getting married in December 2020, according to Rolling Stone. An anonymous source told the publication that Anderson felt that their marriage had run its full course during the pandemic.
In January 2021, a month after Anderson and Hayhurst were married, his ex Carey came forward in The Sun and alleged that Anderson was a "home wrecker" who stole her man. "I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me," she said. According to Carey, Anderson hired Hayhurst to work on her house, and he initially couldn't stand working for the star. Once the pandemic began, however, he began to cozy up to her. "This is not the lockdown love story which is being portrayed, it's all a facade," Carey said. She also alleged that the new couple acted like teenagers. "They sit on their property drinking," she said. "It's like the Dan and Pam show."
However, this chain of events didn't seem to phase Hayhurst and Anderson all that much. "I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us," Anderson told the Daily Mail about their wedding day. She added, "I feel like I've come full circle."