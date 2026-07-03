David Bromstad Dropped A Bittersweet Bombshell About His Design Future
This article includes discussion of substance abuse.
HGTV star David Bromstad may have revealed his future plans for his design career. In a June 2026 YouTube interview with Barron Designs, he surprised fans by announcing he was done with reality television. While discussing his latest HGTV special, "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending," which aired in December 2025, the beloved host alluded to it being his final TV appearance as a designer after creating his Florida dream home. "I was like, 'This is the first time, this is probably the first and last time I'll be designing in front of America,'" Bromstad explained.
While the Disney superfan got his start on the home renovation network back in 2006, on "HGTV Design Star," Bromstad's career really took off in 2015 with the launch of his very own show, "My Lottery Dream Home." As the lead designer and host, Bromstad helped recent lottery winners and others who've come into a lot of money find their dream home, usually a mansion or over-the-top house, that now fits the buyer's budget. He left the show in 2023, and has no plans to return.
When Bromstad first broke ground on his own Florida dream home, the reality star admitted that when he "started doing the design, it was coming from a very different place." But, after focusing on his mental health, Bromstad gradually recognized, "I have nothing to prove to anybody but myself." According to the beloved HGTV star, "My design is a sneak peek into me as a human. [...] I'm relatable, but also, like, completely strange, in the most weird and wonderful way, you know? And that's my house!" After years of taking viewers inside HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home," sadly, Bromstad may finally be calling it quits.
David Bromstad has struggled with his mental health
HGTV's David Bromstad lifted the lid on his tragic struggles with substance abuse, acknowledging it as a major reason to step away from the spotlight. The HGTV host became so enamored with the Florida property he was working on while shooting "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending" that "whatever happens to the house feels like it's happening to you deep within," as Bromstad told People. When a storm destroyed the property and it had to be demoed, starting over felt completely overwhelming. "With all of the drama, the house, the stress, insurance claims, needing money — I just had to keep busy," he said. "My vision for the house was no longer clear. Everything was in chaos. I called it art in the moment, but it wasn't. It was a cover-up to what was really happening. I was losing control. I was starting to spiral. I got into some unhealthy behaviors and it's really easy to go there when you're under distress."
Despite the sign David Bromstad isn't leaving HGTV any time soon, it seems his plans may have changed after some necessary self-reflection. "Using substances has been...it's a real easy escape to take yourself out of a stressful situation. I knew I was in trouble," he admitted. This forced the beloved reality star to take a break from the lengthy project to focus on his mental health. Once the special aired, he confirmed to TV Insider that working on the house eventually guided him through this tough period, noting, "This isn't the first time art has saved my life." Fortunately, regardless of what else is going on, design keeps him centered.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).