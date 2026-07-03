David Bromstad Dropped A Bittersweet Bombshell About His Design Future

This article includes discussion of substance abuse.

HGTV star David Bromstad may have revealed his future plans for his design career. In a June 2026 YouTube interview with Barron Designs, he surprised fans by announcing he was done with reality television. While discussing his latest HGTV special, "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending," which aired in December 2025, the beloved host alluded to it being his final TV appearance as a designer after creating his Florida dream home. "I was like, 'This is the first time, this is probably the first and last time I'll be designing in front of America,'" Bromstad explained.

While the Disney superfan got his start on the home renovation network back in 2006, on "HGTV Design Star," Bromstad's career really took off in 2015 with the launch of his very own show, "My Lottery Dream Home." As the lead designer and host, Bromstad helped recent lottery winners and others who've come into a lot of money find their dream home, usually a mansion or over-the-top house, that now fits the buyer's budget. He left the show in 2023, and has no plans to return.

When Bromstad first broke ground on his own Florida dream home, the reality star admitted that when he "started doing the design, it was coming from a very different place." But, after focusing on his mental health, Bromstad gradually recognized, "I have nothing to prove to anybody but myself." According to the beloved HGTV star, "My design is a sneak peek into me as a human. [...] I'm relatable, but also, like, completely strange, in the most weird and wonderful way, you know? And that's my house!" After years of taking viewers inside HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home," sadly, Bromstad may finally be calling it quits.