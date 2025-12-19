HGTV's David Bromstad Lifts The Lid On His Tragic Struggles With Substance Abuse

This article includes discussion of substance abuse.

For HGTV fans, David Bromstad is synonymous with joy and good vibes. However, the host of "My Lottery Dream Home" has also been through a lot over the years. And, in his new HGTV special, "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending," Bromstad shared the tragic truth of his experiences with substance abuse. Some may recall that in 2023, the beloved reality star shared an emotional Instagram post about his hike up Reinebringen in Norway in which he alluded to having been through a difficult time, gushing, "Feels good to be present, sober and living the life I was intended to live." Bromstad didn't go into too much detail in the post, but "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending" finally saw him open up about his heartbreaking reality behind the scenes at the time.

Bromstad's own home renovation faced several setbacks because of a devastating storm, and the financial and logistical implications took a toll. "My mind is going crazy, and the sleep is becoming less and less and less, 'cause the stress is rising, rising, rising," he recounted in a confessional (via People). Eventually, he turned to destructive coping mechanisms. "It's really easy to go there when you're under distress. You know, using substances has been [...] it's a real easy escape to take yourself out of a stressful situation," Bromstad admitted. "I knew I was in trouble."

While speaking to TV Insider, the reality star enthused that his commitment to seeing the ambitious renovation through to the end and using his art to do so ultimately helped him move beyond that heartbreaking moment in his life. "My house was the one thing that was keeping me going," Bromstad confirmed. He added, "Through substance abuse and not being kind to myself, the one thing that's always remained secure and steady has been my creative talent."