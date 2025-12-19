HGTV's David Bromstad Lifts The Lid On His Tragic Struggles With Substance Abuse
This article includes discussion of substance abuse.
For HGTV fans, David Bromstad is synonymous with joy and good vibes. However, the host of "My Lottery Dream Home" has also been through a lot over the years. And, in his new HGTV special, "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending," Bromstad shared the tragic truth of his experiences with substance abuse. Some may recall that in 2023, the beloved reality star shared an emotional Instagram post about his hike up Reinebringen in Norway in which he alluded to having been through a difficult time, gushing, "Feels good to be present, sober and living the life I was intended to live." Bromstad didn't go into too much detail in the post, but "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending" finally saw him open up about his heartbreaking reality behind the scenes at the time.
Bromstad's own home renovation faced several setbacks because of a devastating storm, and the financial and logistical implications took a toll. "My mind is going crazy, and the sleep is becoming less and less and less, 'cause the stress is rising, rising, rising," he recounted in a confessional (via People). Eventually, he turned to destructive coping mechanisms. "It's really easy to go there when you're under distress. You know, using substances has been [...] it's a real easy escape to take yourself out of a stressful situation," Bromstad admitted. "I knew I was in trouble."
While speaking to TV Insider, the reality star enthused that his commitment to seeing the ambitious renovation through to the end and using his art to do so ultimately helped him move beyond that heartbreaking moment in his life. "My house was the one thing that was keeping me going," Bromstad confirmed. He added, "Through substance abuse and not being kind to myself, the one thing that's always remained secure and steady has been my creative talent."
David Bromstad wants to paint a more authentic picture of who he really is
Opening up about substance abuse isn't easy at the best of times, and doing so on the world stage has to be considerably more daunting. However, in David Bromstad's interview with TV Insider, the HGTV star shared that it was important for him, because he wanted viewers to get a proper picture of what Bromstad's real life was like. That's not to say that he isn't a colorful, fun character behind the scenes, with the "My Lottery Dream Home" host proudly proclaiming, "I am innately a bright and shiny person." Much of that stems from the tragic childhood bullying that Bromstad endured, which opened a ton of doors for him over the years. And yet, unsurprisingly, it also took its toll, "Because it's unsustainable for someone to be that authentically happy."
All that said, Bromstad's new position of being authentically open and honest doesn't mean he's planning on not being the bubbly personality that audiences first fell in love with in the first place, all the way back on the very first season of "HGTV Design Star." In fact, the reality TV stalwart had a beautiful way of looking at his newfound balance of showcasing both the lighter and darker parts of himself with the world. "You can't have the bright and shining times without the darkness. I don't push away the darkness. I bring it in because I know the darkness only makes my bright and shiny parts shine that much brighter," Bromstad reasoned. He certainly isn't wrong there. We're wishing the HGTV star everything of the best, and applaud his radical honesty.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).