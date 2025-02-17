HGTV Star David Bromstad's Tragic Childhood, Explained

David Bromstad is essentially the human embodiment of sunshine and rainbows, but that's not to say he hasn't had some dark times, too. Bromstad has been very forthcoming about his tragic past, and he's spoken in particular about the devastating homophobia he had to contend with as a kid.

He's been openly gay throughout his time in the spotlight, so many HGTV fans may find it ironic that, for Bromstad, coming out wasn't the easiest process. Sure enough though, in an interview with Passport, he revealed that it had taken him years to come out to his nearest and dearest — something no doubt influenced by the fact that he was taunted for his sexuality during his school years. Speaking of what exactly had gone down, Bromstad recounted, "Six hundred kids in the cafeteria made obscene gestures targeted at me." Sadly, that wasn't all. Bromstad added that his junior high principal had taken part in it, too. Granted, the "My Lottery Dream Home" host did give the staff member a spectacular (and maybe even undeserved) amount of grace, musing that they "wanted to be cool and probably didn't realize the meaning of what the kids were doing." Hopefully that was the case, but either way, it was an understandably traumatic experience for the young Bromstad.

Several years after the torment, Bromstad finally came out, albeit to himself, and it took even longer for him to feel fully at ease with that. However, he also noted that he eventually reached the conclusion that it simply was what it was. Speaking to Room Fu, he summed it up thusly: "I'm David Bromstad ... I'm a designer and an artist and I just happen to like boys. It's not the other way around." We love to see it!