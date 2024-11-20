What David Bromstad Is Really Like In Real Life, According To His Fans

David Bromstad is known for his bubbly on-screen persona, but if fans' accounts are to be believed, "persona" might not be the right word. According to those who've met him IRL, he's actually pretty consistent whether HGTV's cameras are rolling or not.

Depending on how big of a Bromstad fan you are, you may recall that in early 2023, his off-duty niceness actually made headlines. This, after a group of hairstylists spotted him and his "My Lottery Dream Home" production crew in Somerset, Kentucky. They waited outside the restaurant he was in — and even though he was busy, they shared that he was open to chat to them briefly. "He was working and looked like he had a lot going on, and I guess we kind of interrupted that. But he was very kind to us," one of the fans recounted to Commonwealth Journal. She added, "He was just like what he is on the show."

Bromstad's willingness to chat to fans seems to be something of a trend, because around a year after the Commonwealth Journal article, another fan took to Reddit to share that they'd seen him at Disney World and had a similar experience. "Incredibly nice. Posed for a picture with my daughter," they wrote. No word on whether the daughter was impressed with Bromstad's tattoos, many of which are pop culture (and specifically Disney)-themed. That still wasn't the last we'd hear about Bromstad's real-life warmth, though. In a June 2024 Facebook post, yet another fan shared that they'd seen him at a supermarket, and the HGTV star happily obliged a selfie request. "He is down to earth, a wonderful adorable man," they penned, adding that they'd since lost the selfie. Something tells us Bromstad wouldn't be opposed to a redo if they did bump into each other again.