Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding Officiant Was Someone You'd Never Expect (But We Love It)

One year after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged, they've finally become husband and wife! But what's even more exciting than the fact that Swift and Kelce tied the knot inside Madison Square Garden on Fourth of July weekend is the person they chose to officiate their wedding. According to their official wedding statement, they handpicked comedic actor Adam Sandler for the job (via People). Yes, "The Wedding Singer" himself! But even though Sandler's specific brand of humor, which includes crass, R-rated jokes, doesn't necessarily align with the seemingly chic affair, we actually love Swift and Kelce's choice!

You see, Sandler wasn't just a random pick for the couple, who both have interesting histories with the star. Kelce worked closely with Sandler in 2025 when they both appeared in "Happy Gilmore 2," and it seems they hit things off! "I'll tell you what, that was a dream come true," Kelce said about being in Sandler's orbit on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I thought 'SNL' was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career ... working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman and Happy Productions, it was off the chain." He continued, "[Sandler] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen and that was a dream come true." Meanwhile, Sandler has repeatedly shared how much he and his daughters love Swift's music. So, really, she and Kelce couldn't have picked a better person.

That said, social media is having mixed reactions.