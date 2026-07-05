What Once-Famous Hollywood Actor John Cusack Looks Like Now

Having gotten his start as a teenager, John Cusack spent his whole youth in the spotlight. Not a typical Hollywood hunk, he carved out a career playing quirky, relatable characters that made him a household name. But later on, Hollywood seemingly gave up on Cusack. While he never stopped acting, the "Being John Malkovich" star has focused on non-American productions and independent projects since. As such, mainstream audiences have gone a good many years without seeing Cusack. But he hasn't entirely disappeared.

He shows up every now and then. In March 2026, he made a rare appearance at the Oscars as he joined other celebrities to honor Rob Reiner after his tragic death a few months earlier. Seen below between Annette Bening and Daphne Zuniga, his co-stars in "The Grifters" and Reiner's "The Sure Thing," respectively, Cusack looked older than most of us remember, but definitely recognizable. Aging in the spotlight can be brutal for actors, and Cusack has experienced it firsthand. But ageism in the industry aside, social media has also done its fair share of harm.

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When excited fans cross paths with him, their posts inevitably receive comments about Cusack's looks. That's what happened when a Stephen King fan shared a picture on a Facebook fan page featuring Cusack, who starred in the film,"1408," based on the author's novel by the same title. But plenty of netizens jumped in his defense, including the original poster. "I hope yall look the same as you did at 30 as 60 because you have a lot of opinions," she wrote. For his part, Cusack hasn't stayed quiet on how aging has affected his career.