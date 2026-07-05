What Once-Famous Hollywood Actor John Cusack Looks Like Now
Having gotten his start as a teenager, John Cusack spent his whole youth in the spotlight. Not a typical Hollywood hunk, he carved out a career playing quirky, relatable characters that made him a household name. But later on, Hollywood seemingly gave up on Cusack. While he never stopped acting, the "Being John Malkovich" star has focused on non-American productions and independent projects since. As such, mainstream audiences have gone a good many years without seeing Cusack. But he hasn't entirely disappeared.
He shows up every now and then. In March 2026, he made a rare appearance at the Oscars as he joined other celebrities to honor Rob Reiner after his tragic death a few months earlier. Seen below between Annette Bening and Daphne Zuniga, his co-stars in "The Grifters" and Reiner's "The Sure Thing," respectively, Cusack looked older than most of us remember, but definitely recognizable. Aging in the spotlight can be brutal for actors, and Cusack has experienced it firsthand. But ageism in the industry aside, social media has also done its fair share of harm.
When excited fans cross paths with him, their posts inevitably receive comments about Cusack's looks. That's what happened when a Stephen King fan shared a picture on a Facebook fan page featuring Cusack, who starred in the film,"1408," based on the author's novel by the same title. But plenty of netizens jumped in his defense, including the original poster. "I hope yall look the same as you did at 30 as 60 because you have a lot of opinions," she wrote. For his part, Cusack hasn't stayed quiet on how aging has affected his career.
John Cusack has criticized ageism in Hollywood
John Cusack has been open about the state of his career. "I haven't really been hot for a long time," he told The Guardian in 2020. He noted the last film that had earned him good money was the 2010 sci-fi comedy "Hot Tub Time Machine" a full decade earlier. "In the last few years, I haven't been able to get projects financed," he said. In his mind, his age was a big factor. "That could be a function of getting older. Or it could be a function of being cold," he concluded.
That wasn't the first time he had spoken out about the issue, though. While discussing the 2014 film "Maps to the Stars," he predicted his days in the industry were numbered. "I got another 15, 20 years before they say I'm old," he told The Guardian that year. Unfortunately, his predictions were actually a bit too optimistic. However, some of Cusack's controversial, inflammatory remarks about the studio system may not have helped his case. "I have actress friends who are being put out to pasture at 29. They just want to open up another can of hot 22 ... It's f***ing weird," he slammed.
He sure didn't mince his words. However, he has found love elsewhere. After starring in the 2015 epic "Dragon Blade" alongside Jackie Chan, Cusack found fame with Chinese audiences. He has since starred in the Chinese period drama "Decoded" and the comedy mystery "Detective Chinatown 1900." We may not see much of Cusack nowadays, but he's still pretty visible on the other side of the globe.