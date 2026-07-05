Taylor Swift's Wedding Favor Lyric Reference Has Us Confused By The Ominous Line That Comes Next
On July 3, 2026, the highly anticipated wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally happened. While it was a private event, it was a clearly huge affair that happened at Madison Square Garden. With how great of detectives Swifties are, it's also no surprise that details have already begun to come out about everything from what Swift and Kelce's celebrity guests wore and venue decorations to the couple's unexpected wedding officiant. Knowing Swift's love for Easter eggs and little references woven into everything, fans are analyzing every part of the celebration, and Swift and Kelce's wedding favors have some raising their eyebrows.
🚨The wedding date with the logo and "So it's gonna be forever..." pic.twitter.com/4U0hj0DRt4
— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) July 4, 2026
A look at a lace handkerchief from the wedding was shared on Instagram by country singer and wedding guest Maren Morris. Fans then quickly shared the snap on X. The lacy white piece of fabric featured a unique logo made of two Ts and looping hearts. It also featured the wedding date and location of New York City. But it was the text below that really drew attention, with it reading, "So it's gonna be forever ..." Fans of Swift immediately clocked this as a lyric from her hit song "Blank Space," a satirical track about the media's obsession with her dating life.
While the line on its own feels romantic, it's the next lyric that confused us. The following line is, "Or it's gonna go down in flames." It's a rather intense alternative to living happily ever after, and some people felt like this was a bad pick for the wedding, with one X user calling it a "bold ironic choice." But aside from the lyric's message about love, there's another important reason behind the couple picking this line.
The lyric is an ode to Travis Kelce's all-time favorite Taylor Swift song
One thing some fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might not know is that the football player once declared "Blank Space" as his favorite song by his now-wife. Kelce was asked to name his top three favorite Swift songs during an appearance on the podcast "Bussin' With The Boys" in June 2024. He jumped right in to start with his number one song, saying, "I'm going to say 'Blank Space,' because that was like the first."
Kelce explained a bit about why he picked this song, noting that he first really started listening to Swift when her album "1989" came out in 2014. He said, "I knew who Taylor was as she was getting her career started — but I think '1989' was where it really started [to] go crazy." As for his second and third picks, they were "Cruel Summer" and "So High School." Despite the sentimental connection between the couple and the song, fans' opinions online were still mixed about whether or not they should've picked a lyric from "Blank Space" for their wedding favors.
One fan on X highlighted the next lyric in the song before writing, "Why would she choose this? Crazy," while another said, "Foreshadowing that this marriage won't last is insane." But there were also plenty of people who were here for the reference, such as one who replied, "Once again Taylor is the funniest person alive and truly leans fully into the joke." Someone else wrote, "OGs know that they used blank space because it's Travis' favorite TS song."