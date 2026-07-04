The Biggest Fashion Flops At Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding

When you roll up to the wedding of a singer who titled one of her songs "Style," you better bring your fashion A-game. Unfortunately, not every attendee at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blowout wedding bash at Madison Square Garden delivered looks that felt worthy of an affair that shut down multiple New York City streets.

We didn't get a look at many of the looks worn by some of the happy couple's wedding guests, as the event was shrouded in secrecy (but hey — maybe someday we'll get the privilege of paying to see all the glitz and glam in the form of a wedding documentary). The famous faces who managed to fly under the radar included Selena Gomez, Swift's new sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and her other fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes. We also would have loved to see the dress she would have worn to the event, but it looks like Blake Lively's friendship with Swift really is over. At least the "It Ends with Us" star didn't have to worry about ending up on the worst-dressed list, unlike these guests.