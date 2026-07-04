The Biggest Fashion Flops At Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding
When you roll up to the wedding of a singer who titled one of her songs "Style," you better bring your fashion A-game. Unfortunately, not every attendee at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blowout wedding bash at Madison Square Garden delivered looks that felt worthy of an affair that shut down multiple New York City streets.
We didn't get a look at many of the looks worn by some of the happy couple's wedding guests, as the event was shrouded in secrecy (but hey — maybe someday we'll get the privilege of paying to see all the glitz and glam in the form of a wedding documentary). The famous faces who managed to fly under the radar included Selena Gomez, Swift's new sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and her other fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes. We also would have loved to see the dress she would have worn to the event, but it looks like Blake Lively's friendship with Swift really is over. At least the "It Ends with Us" star didn't have to worry about ending up on the worst-dressed list, unlike these guests.
Ryan Fitzpatrick's hat was not his lucky charm
Former NFL player and current "Thursday Night Football" analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick decided to accessorize his impeccable suit with some old-school headwear that can still feel fresh if worn right. Unfortunately, the shape of his low-profile top hat was reading a little Lucky the Leprechaun, especially when paired with his green tie. At least the latter matched the gorgeous gown worn by his wife, Liza Barber. She found a pot of gold in her pleated emerald dress — you could even say it was magically delicious.
Kaia Harris' floral gown needed a little pruning
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis also color-coordinated his neckwear with his wife Kaia Harris' outfit. Maybe she was going for a "Lavender Haze" thing with her off-the-shoulder gown, which would have looked lovely with a few tweaks. She definitely needed to lose the purple flowers on the neckline, which resembled deconstructed floral leis from a party store. Another improvement would have been to toss some of that pretty but overpowering patterned fabric in the scrap heap, either by losing the sleeves or shortening the skirt.
Ross Travis channeled a certain actor-turned-director
Travis Kelce's friend and former teammate Ross Travis seemingly made a thoughtful color choice when getting suited up: One of Taylor Swift's "Midnights" tracks is titled "Maroon." But from the neck up, Travis was giving John Travolta's much-mocked new look at the Cannes Film Festival with his beret and wire-rimmed sunglasses. Unless he has also launched a new career and entered his director era, maybe Travis should leave the cliché filmmaker aesthetic to the pros.
Laura Kruk lost her unplanned fashion battle with Abigail Anderson
For her wedding look, Taylor Swift's BFF Abigail Anderson chose a corseted gown that evoked the romantic vibe of Swift's "Folklore" album. Unfortunately, Laura Kruk, the fiancee of New York Giants player JuJu Smith-Schuster, showed up in the same dress. At least Anderson could breathe a (slightly constricted, due to the corset) sigh of relief knowing that she wore it better. Kruk's styling included white high-heeled sandals that clashed with the gown's earthy colors and goddess-of-the-forest vibe. Add a fake tan and processed blond hair, and this was just the wrong pick for Kruk.
Fergie should have left her lumps at home
"My Humps" hitmaker Fergie seemed to be struggling under the weight of a poor wardrobe choice at Taylor Swift's wedding. Her gold dress appeared heavy and in need of some tailoring tweaks, including a shortened hem (It looked like she was in serious danger of tripping).
Fergie dons a large black shawl on NYC's hottest day ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding 🥵 https://t.co/XyxM0P3ahN pic.twitter.com/V1KXg6j2GD
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 3, 2026
She only made matters worse by throwing on a lumpy shawl adorned with large pom-poms that reached the ground, helpfully dusting a NYC sidewalk as she made her way to the event.
If only Sombr treated flowers the way he treats vowels
"Undressed" singer Sombr was one of Taylor Swift's newer friends (and musical muses) to make her wedding guest list. He shared a peek at his outfit on TikTok, revealing that it included a white shirt with petal-like ruffles on the neck and sleeves. His pinstripe suit appeared to be navy, so maybe he was going for a patriotic theme by finishing his look with a red boutonnière. Unfortunately, it took his ensemble into camp territory — he would have looked more polished and sophisticated if he had worn black and ditched the flower.
If Taylor Swift ever gets into the cruise ship business, Ed Sheeran is her guy
Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift's wedding, and Ed Sheeran's outfit had some Sandlercore touches: It included a white T-shirt and sneakers. His suit was even blue, like the one Sandler wears in "The Wedding Singer."
Ed Sheeran goes bold in turquoise paisley suit and Tiffany sneakers for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding https://t.co/yWwV8aQNCf pic.twitter.com/dygG4yJE8H
— Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2026
However, Sheeran's coat and pants were a brighter aqua shade more suitable for a cruise ship lounge singer trying to sartorially capture his surroundings' under-the-sea vibes, entertaining guests while they nosh on lobster — just like Swift's wedding attendees. Maybe Sheeran was trying to send his friend the message that he would have preferred a destination wedding somewhere tropical?