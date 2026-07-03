Blake Lively Hints Her Taylor Swift Friendship Is Over With Trip Hours Away From Wedding
As Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce approached, the signs that her friendship with Blake Lively is over continued to pile up. A day before the pop star was set to say "I do" at Madison Square Garden, Lively was with Ryan Reynolds watching their daughter in a horse-riding competition in Lake Placid, New York. TMZ posted the pics and noted that the "Another Simple Favor" star was more than a four-hour drive away from the New York City wedding venue.
Seeing Lively and her hubby far from the action as a multitude of other celebs converged on NYC for Swift's big day was just further proof that the relationship between the pair had become irreparable. The writing was on the wall for their friendship when Lively snubbed Swift's engagement publicly by sharing no reaction to the news, but that was a minor insult compared to Lively not making the guest list, despite the wedding being held at a venue that can accommodate 20,000 guests. "That's what makes this so devastating," a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack in early June. Another insider explained that this detail let the "Gossip Girl" alum know exactly where she stood with Swift. "This isn't a seating issue. It's a friendship issue. And the size of the wedding only makes the statement louder," they told Shuter. Another source said that Lively was the most conspicuous absentee from the invite list.
Following that news, there had been rumblings that the former BFFs were on the road to reconciliation, even though Lively had not been invited to Swift's wedding. Less than two weeks before the "Actually Romantic" singer's nuptials, another insider refuted that chatter. "There hasn't been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship," they told Page Six in late June. It appeared that Swift possibly held a grudge following the Justin Baldoni legal fiasco.
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were growing apart before the wedding
Before her rift with Taylor Swift caused such a stir, Blake Lively had made headlines for her messy lawsuit with "It Ends with Us" director Justin Baldoni. At one point, Baldoni had subpoenaed Swift as a witness in the case, but his legal team withdrew the subpoena in May 2025. An insider believed that Lively and Swift's feud was caused by Swift being dragged into the legal drama. "Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she's relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn't something she took lightly," a source told People a month before the singer learned she would not be deposed.
Originally, it appeared that the two former besties would be able to mend their relationship. "Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point," the source added. Unfortunately time did not heal all wounds, and later that year, the pair had grown even further apart. "Taylor and Blake aren't speaking," a separate insider told People in August 2025.
Their issues went back even further than that. Court documents from Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni showed text messages between "The Town" star and Swift in December 2024. Even at that time, Lively worried that she had caused the two to drift apart. "Hey, just checking in. I have no reason to ask, but I donno, l've been feeling like I should ... is everything ok?" Lively texted, per Page Six. "I felt like a bad friend lately because was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s*** for months," she added. Hours later, Swift responded, but was not fully reassuring. "No you're not wrong, but it's also not a big deal," she wrote to Lively.