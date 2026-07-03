Blake Lively Hints Her Taylor Swift Friendship Is Over With Trip Hours Away From Wedding

As Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce approached, the signs that her friendship with Blake Lively is over continued to pile up. A day before the pop star was set to say "I do" at Madison Square Garden, Lively was with Ryan Reynolds watching their daughter in a horse-riding competition in Lake Placid, New York. TMZ posted the pics and noted that the "Another Simple Favor" star was more than a four-hour drive away from the New York City wedding venue.

Seeing Lively and her hubby far from the action as a multitude of other celebs converged on NYC for Swift's big day was just further proof that the relationship between the pair had become irreparable. The writing was on the wall for their friendship when Lively snubbed Swift's engagement publicly by sharing no reaction to the news, but that was a minor insult compared to Lively not making the guest list, despite the wedding being held at a venue that can accommodate 20,000 guests. "That's what makes this so devastating," a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack in early June. Another insider explained that this detail let the "Gossip Girl" alum know exactly where she stood with Swift. "This isn't a seating issue. It's a friendship issue. And the size of the wedding only makes the statement louder," they told Shuter. Another source said that Lively was the most conspicuous absentee from the invite list.

Following that news, there had been rumblings that the former BFFs were on the road to reconciliation, even though Lively had not been invited to Swift's wedding. Less than two weeks before the "Actually Romantic" singer's nuptials, another insider refuted that chatter. "There hasn't been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship," they told Page Six in late June. It appeared that Swift possibly held a grudge following the Justin Baldoni legal fiasco.