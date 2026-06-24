The Mystery Of Blake Lively's Invite (Or Non-Invite) To Taylor Swift's Wedding

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were once thick as thieves, and now it seems that Lively might not be invited to the wedding event of the season. In a way, Swift's nuptials might be the closest thing to a Royal Wedding in the States (with reports heavily speculating the event might fall on July 3rd ... how patriotic). The public has thoroughly scrutinized everything from wedding venues to invite lists. As of now, it's difficult to say whether or not Swift's ex-bestie will make an appearance or not.

After the "It Ends with Us" drama finally came to a close, there was hope that Lively and Swift would rekindle their friendship. That hope died when a source told People back in August 2025 that "Taylor and Blake aren't speaking." According to a report by the Daily Mail on June 19, 2026, an "olive branch" was extended through a wedding invite. Apparently, no such "olive branch" existed.

An insider revealed to Page Six on June 22, 2026, that "Taylor hasn't extended a wedding invitation to Blake." It's a shame considering that a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty or Nice Substack that Lively "already has a dress picked out for Taylor's wedding. That's how convinced she was — and still is — that this friendship can be saved." Based on these reports, it seems like Lively will have to keep her dress hanging on the rack.