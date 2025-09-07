Taylor Swift's Wedding: Celebs We Bet Won't Get An Invite (Sorry, Trump)
Taylor Swift's impending wedding to Travis Kelce probably won't take place for a while, which gives her plenty of time to refine her guest list. Although People has reported that Swift and Kelce aren't exactly picking out color palettes and refining menus yet, as they just want to enjoy their engagement, narrowing down what could easily be a bonkers-sized guest list has to be high up on the list of the singer's priorities. Between Swift's massive girl squad, her industry contacts, and of course, her friends and family, she probably has hundreds of faces to wade through. The same goes for Kelce, whose huge personality suggests he also knows enough people to make the guest list number soar.
Regardless of how they narrow down those most important in their life, there are a few celebrities who we know definitely won't be scoring invites to the wedding, no matter the style of party. And we have a feeling that a certain politician is at the top of the list.
Don't expect to see Donald Trump at the nuptials
We're not sure how chummy Taylor Swift is with the political world, but one thing is certain: Donald Trump is not scoring an invite to her wedding. Aside from the fact that Swift tweeted to Trump that she'd "vote you out" during the 2020 presidential election, and actively endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, the bad blood between them runs deep. Although he once sang her praises, Trump has also been quite vocal about his disdain for Swift since she started voicing her political opinions, which often run counter to whatever he's doing.
Trump posted one of his most viral comments about Swift in May 2025 when he randomly mentioned her on his Truth Social platform. "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" wrote Trump. Yeah, he's definitely not on the short list (or any list for that matter). And we doubt that his unexpected positivity about Swift and Kelce's engagement will sway Swift's mind. In case you missed it, Trump sang a sweeter tune about the singer when he heard about her engagement. "Well, I wish them a lot of luck," Trump told reporters. "I think he's a great player and a great guy, and I think she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck." Yeah, Trump is definitely desperate for an invite.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West won't need to RSVP
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not be a singular entity named Kimye anymore, but they're definitely in the same boat as far as Taylor Swift's wedding rejects. West's tumultuous history with Swift, of course, dates back to the 2009 MTV VMAs when he interrupted her acceptance speech to praise Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" music video. However, the rift between them expanded in subsequent years as West's antics grew even more egregious and disrespectful — say, for instance, when West used an unclothed wax version of Swift in his video for his 2016 track, "Famous."
Of course, the biggest grudge Swift probably holds against the former spouses stems from the phone call between herself and West that Kardashian leaked in 2016 after Swift denied giving the rapper permission to use a derogatory line about her in a song. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Swift told Time in December 2023. She continued, "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."
Blake Lively's invite will probably get lost in the mail
Blake Lively also tops the list of celebrities who probably won't be invited to Taylor Swift's wedding. Lively and Swift were friends for more than a decade and Swift is (was?) even the godmother to Lively's children with husband Ryan Reynolds. However, the legal drama between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, has threatened their years-long bond, and most likely, Lively's spot at the wedding. In case you haven't been keeping up, Lively referred to Swift as one of her "dragons" in correspondence with Baldoni, who claimed, among other things, that Lively was trying to steal the film from him. Whatever the truth may be, it made it look like Swift helped influence Baldoni to let Lively get her way regarding creative decisions. Baldoni's team worked really hard to get Swift to testify during the case, but later retracted their subpoena.
Apparently, Swift didn't appreciate the way in which Lively wielded her name in private correspondence or being forced into her legal drama, creating an irreparable rift between them. Since the drama unfolded, there have been dozens of reports suggesting the pair are no longer friends. Lively also noticeably didn't publicly congratulate Swift and Kelce on their engagement. But according to the Daily Mail, it goes deeper than that. "Blake didn't reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn't going to," revealed a source. "This isn't the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry." They continued, "There's no 'will she or won't she' about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won't. She knows that, and I don't think she particularly wants to talk about that."
Basically, Lively picked the worst time to fall out with Swift.