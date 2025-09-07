Taylor Swift's Wedding: Celebs We Bet Won't Get An Invite (Sorry, Trump)

Blake Lively also tops the list of celebrities who probably won't be invited to Taylor Swift's wedding. Lively and Swift were friends for more than a decade and Swift is (was?) even the godmother to Lively's children with husband Ryan Reynolds. However, the legal drama between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, has threatened their years-long bond, and most likely, Lively's spot at the wedding. In case you haven't been keeping up, Lively referred to Swift as one of her "dragons" in correspondence with Baldoni, who claimed, among other things, that Lively was trying to steal the film from him. Whatever the truth may be, it made it look like Swift helped influence Baldoni to let Lively get her way regarding creative decisions. Baldoni's team worked really hard to get Swift to testify during the case, but later retracted their subpoena.

Apparently, Swift didn't appreciate the way in which Lively wielded her name in private correspondence or being forced into her legal drama, creating an irreparable rift between them. Since the drama unfolded, there have been dozens of reports suggesting the pair are no longer friends. Lively also noticeably didn't publicly congratulate Swift and Kelce on their engagement. But according to the Daily Mail, it goes deeper than that. "Blake didn't reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn't going to," revealed a source. "This isn't the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry." They continued, "There's no 'will she or won't she' about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won't. She knows that, and I don't think she particularly wants to talk about that."

Basically, Lively picked the worst time to fall out with Swift.