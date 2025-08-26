Trump's Reaction To Taylor Swift's Engagement Hints He's Desperate For A Wedding Invite
During one of his cabinet meetings, President Donald Trump was tossed a softball question by a reporter and gave a surprising answer. According to a video posted to X, someone told Trump Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had officially gotten engaged and asked for his response. Considering Trump has been known to rail against Swift, especially when she backed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, it came as a bit of a shock when he offered a demure and seemingly unproblematic response.
"Well, I wish them a lot of luck," the president said, somehow without any semblance of snark. "He's a great player and he's a great guy," Trump said of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, which could be due to the fact that Kelce seemed to support Trump's presence at the Super Bowl. However, he had this to say about Swift: "I think that she's a terrific person." That's quite the whiplash from just a few months prior when Trump took to Truth Social to post that Swift is now "no longer HOT."
Some social media users were quick to point out this disparity, with several making claims in posts such as this one, saying, "He forgot Taylor is not a supporter." However, another theory began to become even more prevalent — some think Trump wants an invitation to the wedding.
Donald Trump's ego might want to be included in Taylor Swift's nuptials
Even after hearing Donald Trump say such nice words about his perceived haters, many online got over the shock value fairly quickly by remembering that Trump's ego seemingly knows no bounds. One user pointed out that Trump's seemingly polite behavior indicates that "now he thinks he'll get an invite to the wedding." Another noted that the shift in tone indicated Trump "soooo wants to go to their wedding." For a man whose vanity insisted he stand out at the Pope's funeral by wearing something inappropriate, Trump just might be trying to jockey for a seat at the biggest celebrity wedding of the decade. Though, those hopes might be dashed because, as one commenter put it, "They're not inviting you to the wedding."
However, Trump does have one particular trick up his sleeve, should he really want to be there. Swift and Trump share a BFF in Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After Brittany liked one of Trump's posts, letting it slip where her politics might lie, the president was quick to call her a friend. Though Swift's reputation has been rocked by continuing to be friends with Brittany, it's safe to assume that she'll still most likely receive an invite. Perhaps Trump could bribe Brittany to let him be her plus one.