Trump's Reaction To Taylor Swift's Engagement Hints He's Desperate For A Wedding Invite

During one of his cabinet meetings, President Donald Trump was tossed a softball question by a reporter and gave a surprising answer. According to a video posted to X, someone told Trump Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had officially gotten engaged and asked for his response. Considering Trump has been known to rail against Swift, especially when she backed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, it came as a bit of a shock when he offered a demure and seemingly unproblematic response.

"Well, I wish them a lot of luck," the president said, somehow without any semblance of snark. "He's a great player and he's a great guy," Trump said of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, which could be due to the fact that Kelce seemed to support Trump's presence at the Super Bowl. However, he had this to say about Swift: "I think that she's a terrific person." That's quite the whiplash from just a few months prior when Trump took to Truth Social to post that Swift is now "no longer HOT."

Some social media users were quick to point out this disparity, with several making claims in posts such as this one, saying, "He forgot Taylor is not a supporter." However, another theory began to become even more prevalent — some think Trump wants an invitation to the wedding.