Travis Kelce Gushes Over Brittany Mahomes' BFF Trump Attending 2025 Super Bowl

Leading up to Donald Trump attending the 2025 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce was asked during a press conference for his thoughts on having the controversial political figure in attendance. "That's awesome. It's a great honor," he told the press on February 5. However, Kelce did fall short of a full-blown endorsement of POTUS. "You know, no matter who the president is," the tight end added before referring to America as "the best country in the world." His response was somewhat surprising considering the president's contentious relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Swift was blasted by Trump after she endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election in September 2024. Trump did not mince words and wasted no time firing back at the pop star. "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Previously, Kelce came under fire for not sharing Swift's political convictions. A day after Trump was voted into office, the "New Heights" podcaster took to Instagram to upload a carousel of snaps that featured the Chiefs playing at Arrowhead Stadium. Swifties accused Kelce of failing to "read the room" after Trump's election victory.

Trump's name hasn't only been linked to Kelce and his girlfriend but to the tight end's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. At the pre-Super Bowl presser, Patrick was also asked to comment on Trump attending the big game. "It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," the quarterback replied, rather diplomatically. Early in the season, Trump had name-dropped Brittany, whom he called a supporter on Truth Social. Meanwhile, Brittany's reported backing of her BFF Trump caused a firestorm of controversy online.