Travis Kelce Gushes Over Brittany Mahomes' BFF Trump Attending 2025 Super Bowl
Leading up to Donald Trump attending the 2025 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce was asked during a press conference for his thoughts on having the controversial political figure in attendance. "That's awesome. It's a great honor," he told the press on February 5. However, Kelce did fall short of a full-blown endorsement of POTUS. "You know, no matter who the president is," the tight end added before referring to America as "the best country in the world." His response was somewhat surprising considering the president's contentious relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Swift was blasted by Trump after she endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election in September 2024. Trump did not mince words and wasted no time firing back at the pop star. "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" he wrote on Truth Social.
Previously, Kelce came under fire for not sharing Swift's political convictions. A day after Trump was voted into office, the "New Heights" podcaster took to Instagram to upload a carousel of snaps that featured the Chiefs playing at Arrowhead Stadium. Swifties accused Kelce of failing to "read the room" after Trump's election victory.
Trump's name hasn't only been linked to Kelce and his girlfriend but to the tight end's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. At the pre-Super Bowl presser, Patrick was also asked to comment on Trump attending the big game. "It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," the quarterback replied, rather diplomatically. Early in the season, Trump had name-dropped Brittany, whom he called a supporter on Truth Social. Meanwhile, Brittany's reported backing of her BFF Trump caused a firestorm of controversy online.
Donald Trump is a big fan of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes faced major backlash after liking one of Donald Trump's Instagram posts in August 2024. The post was a breakdown of his GOP platform if he were to win the election. After online sleuths captured the like and it went viral across social media, Brittany attempted to defend herself from the legion of anti-Trumpsters who flooded her replies. "You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time (via People).
Once Brittany's apparent backing made headlines, the then-presidential candidate took to Truth Social to thank her. He also put a serious backing behind Patrick Mahomes. "See you both at the Super Bowl!" Trump wrote just before the 2024 NFL season kicked off. Afterward, reporters asked the Kansas City Chiefs star if he was bothered by Trump's shoutout. Patrick neither denounced nor fully endorsed the future president. "No, I mean I think at the end of the day, it's about me and my family and how we treat other people," he told reporters, per USA Today.
It appears that even though the Mahomeses did not want to openly show their allegiance to Trump, the president was more than happy to align himself with the Chiefs family. Months after predicting the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl, the president had a very Trumpian response once that outcome came to fruition with their AFC Championship win. "What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers," he wrote on Truth Social in January.