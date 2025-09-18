Blake Lively's Snub Of Taylor Swift's Engagement Is All The Proof They're Dunzo

Blake Lively's reaction — or lack thereof — to the news that Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce spoke volumes about the state of their once-seemingly unbreakable decade-long bestieship. Rumors first surfaced that Swift and Lively had gone from friends to feudists in 2024, and the "Gossip Girl" star's radio silence over T-Swizzle's glad tidings has poured yet more fuel on the fallout fire. "Blake didn't reach out and isn't going to," a source told the Daily Mail in August 2025. "This isn't the time. What would be the point of reaching out now?"

Meanwhile, it's unlikely the two will enjoy a friendaissance anytime soon, as the source added that as far as Lively's concerned, Swift is toast. Not surprisingly, she also isn't expecting an invite to the singer's big day.

According to reports, Lively's legal war with "It Ends With Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni ultimately sparked the women's bitter breakup. Swift purportedly wanted nothing to do with the toxic drama, fearing it would damage her squeaky-clean good girl persona, and she refused to cave to pressure from Lively's team to write a statement of support. However, she was dragged into the messy mire nonetheless after Baldoni attempted to depose her, insisting she'd agreed to testify following the release of her much-anticipated new album "The Life of a Showgirl." Tay Tay's attorneys vehemently denied his claim, but conceded that their client would comply if "forced" to. The judge ultimately dismissed Baldoni's demands, letting Swift off the hook, according to Variety.