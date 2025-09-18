Blake Lively's Snub Of Taylor Swift's Engagement Is All The Proof They're Dunzo
Blake Lively's reaction — or lack thereof — to the news that Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce spoke volumes about the state of their once-seemingly unbreakable decade-long bestieship. Rumors first surfaced that Swift and Lively had gone from friends to feudists in 2024, and the "Gossip Girl" star's radio silence over T-Swizzle's glad tidings has poured yet more fuel on the fallout fire. "Blake didn't reach out and isn't going to," a source told the Daily Mail in August 2025. "This isn't the time. What would be the point of reaching out now?"
Meanwhile, it's unlikely the two will enjoy a friendaissance anytime soon, as the source added that as far as Lively's concerned, Swift is toast. Not surprisingly, she also isn't expecting an invite to the singer's big day.
According to reports, Lively's legal war with "It Ends With Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni ultimately sparked the women's bitter breakup. Swift purportedly wanted nothing to do with the toxic drama, fearing it would damage her squeaky-clean good girl persona, and she refused to cave to pressure from Lively's team to write a statement of support. However, she was dragged into the messy mire nonetheless after Baldoni attempted to depose her, insisting she'd agreed to testify following the release of her much-anticipated new album "The Life of a Showgirl." Tay Tay's attorneys vehemently denied his claim, but conceded that their client would comply if "forced" to. The judge ultimately dismissed Baldoni's demands, letting Swift off the hook, according to Variety.
Swift's Lively days are over
Back in the day, not so long ago, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were thick as thieves. The actor, whose dodgy '80s perm, tracksuit, and high heels landed her a top spot on the worst dressed celebs at the 2024 Super Bowl list, appeared stuck to her then-BFF's side as they cheered Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers last year.
But what a difference twelve months makes. Lively was glaringly absent from the 2025 VIP box, leaving T-Swizzle to commiserate the Philadelphia Eagles' thrashing of the Chiefs with just Ice Spice, the Haim sisters, and Ashley Avignone to help wipe away her tears. According to sources, Swift nixed Lively for making her feel like a pawn in the bitter battle with Justin Baldoni. "Taylor really wishes Blake hadn't dragged her into this whole situation," an insider told Page Six in February 2025. "Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can't help but feel used."
Still, despite their former rock-solid friendship, it's unlikely Lively will be missed at Swift and Kelce's big fat billionaire wedding. The couple is keeping all of the festive details to themselves, along with the guest list, resulting in speculation overdrive. However, one somewhat surprising dignitary is jonesing for a wedding invite. Donald Trump, of all people, hinted that he hopes to make the cut, in addition to wishing Swift, who's gone from foil-foe to "terrific person" seemingly overnight, "a lot of luck."