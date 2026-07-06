Taylor Swift's Big Day Tinged With Tragedy After Death Of Former Teacher & Bodyguard

Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce was tinged with tragedy as she suffered the heartbreaking loss of her former high school teacher and security guard, Kirk Schwabe. Per The Telegraph, Schwabe, who taught criminal justice at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, and later served as the pop star's bodyguard, died of Stage IV kidney cancer at age 69 on the same day that Swift married Kelce at Madison Square Garden. His family confirmed the news after Schwabe's daughter, Sarah Gordon, revealed that he'd been moved to hospice care late last week in a since-deleted post on Facebook. As of this writing, Swift has yet to comment on Schwabe's death.

Sarah Gordon/Facebook

In her statement, Gordon thanked everyone who has offered prayers and support for their family during this tragic time. "If you know my dad, you know he has poured his heart into everything he's done. He has always loved law enforcement. He has always loved teaching. He loves his students," she wrote. Her post included a throwback snap of Swift with her father after receiving an RIAA gold certification for her self-titled debut album in 2007.

"While our hearts are broken, we're grateful this article was published while he is still here to know that his role in Taylor's story will be remembered," Gordon added. A former Chicago cop, Schwabe taught criminal justice at Hendersonville High School, which Swift reportedly attended between 2004 and 2006. He eventually left teaching to work for the singer as her music career was about to take off, and stayed on her team for a couple of years. Prior to his passing, Schwabe offered his congratulations for Swift and Kelce ahead of their wedding.