Taylor Swift's Big Day Tinged With Tragedy After Death Of Former Teacher & Bodyguard
Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce was tinged with tragedy as she suffered the heartbreaking loss of her former high school teacher and security guard, Kirk Schwabe. Per The Telegraph, Schwabe, who taught criminal justice at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, and later served as the pop star's bodyguard, died of Stage IV kidney cancer at age 69 on the same day that Swift married Kelce at Madison Square Garden. His family confirmed the news after Schwabe's daughter, Sarah Gordon, revealed that he'd been moved to hospice care late last week in a since-deleted post on Facebook. As of this writing, Swift has yet to comment on Schwabe's death.
In her statement, Gordon thanked everyone who has offered prayers and support for their family during this tragic time. "If you know my dad, you know he has poured his heart into everything he's done. He has always loved law enforcement. He has always loved teaching. He loves his students," she wrote. Her post included a throwback snap of Swift with her father after receiving an RIAA gold certification for her self-titled debut album in 2007.
"While our hearts are broken, we're grateful this article was published while he is still here to know that his role in Taylor's story will be remembered," Gordon added. A former Chicago cop, Schwabe taught criminal justice at Hendersonville High School, which Swift reportedly attended between 2004 and 2006. He eventually left teaching to work for the singer as her music career was about to take off, and stayed on her team for a couple of years. Prior to his passing, Schwabe offered his congratulations for Swift and Kelce ahead of their wedding.
Scwabe was incredibly proud of Swift
During an interview with The Telegraph published just one day before his passing, Kirk Schwabe spoke fondly about Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. "I trust her judgement," he remarked of his former student. "She knows what's best." The former bodyguard also recounted the advice he gave Swift as she became more famous. "I told her, you're a superstar. This is not fun and games no more. You are it," Kirk recalled. "Everything keeps going up and up and up, and the sky's the limit for you." As her former security guard, he understandably felt a lot of responsibility for the "Shake It Off" hitmaker's safety. "If anything happens, I'm the guy," Kirk explained. "We got four or five hundred people in here, and I got some extra security guards, but I don't know a lot of these guys who got hired, I don't know what their qualifications are."
His bereaved wife, Janet Schwabe, noted that Kirk always treated Swift like one of his daughters. The former police officer leaves behind his wife of over 45 years, along with two daughters and one grandchild. As Kirk's daughter, Sarah Gordon, acknowledged in a statement: "My dad had a remarkable way of making people feel seen, valued, and protected. Whether you were family, one of his students, or someone like Taylor whose path crossed his, he cared deeply about people. That's the legacy he leaves behind."
Indeed, several of Kirk's former students and colleagues took a moment to share similar memories of him. Under Gordon's post, one described him as a kind and dedicated teacher who genuinely cared about his students. Another gushed, "Your dad was always my favorite teacher. He had a way of making us feel like we were actually valuable people and not just silly high school kids," adding, "I learned so much from him!"