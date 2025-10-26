How Far Taylor Swift Really Got In School

Taylor Swift may be known for her prolific command of the English language, but was higher education her path to success, or did she acquire her impressive vocabulary through other means? Well, it turns out that Swift, the quote-unquote "English teacher" who's about to marry Travis Kelce, didn't need college to help cement her status as an intellectual. "I never got to have the normal college experience, per se," Swift admitted, ironically, during her commencement speech at NYU in 2022, where she received an honorary doctorate. "I went to public high school until 10th grade and finished my education doing homeschool work on the floors of airport terminals."

That school, of course, was none other than Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, where she and her family moved when she was a teen. If you've followed Swift for any length of her career, you already know the lore. Before Swift's transformation into the pop star we know today, she was a lanky teenager with dreams of becoming a performer. And while Swift's childhood was pretty normal compared with her life today, she's always been the same Taylor. In fact, one of Swift's former teachers, Lile Smith, spoke highly of her professionalism back in high school. "She was performing and the sound broke and we had no sound," he said (via WKRN). "She went and sat at the edge of the stage and picked her guitar and started playing and singing and wasn't bothered at all... That's how professional she was, she was very professional, even at that age."